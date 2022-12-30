Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
MLive.com
Red Wings waive Jakub Vrana in surprising move to clear roster spot
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are prepared to lose the offensively gifted Jakub Vrana for nothing. The team on Tuesday waived the high-scoring forward in a surprising move to clear a roster spot for Robby Fabbri. Vrana played three games last week for the Grand Rapids Griffins during a...
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt’s 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils’ 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit is 16-12-7...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/2
Kings go 2-1-0 to close out 2022, get set to face three division leaders this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings wrapped up the 2022 calendar with two home games sandwiched between a trip to Colorado in the middle of the week. A 2-1-0 record resulted, picking up points at home and on the road. In total, we saw 11 Kings goals and 10 from the Kings opponents.
NHL
Sabres wear special T-shirts in support of Bills safety Hamlin
Buffalo players send their love after NFL defensive back has cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Sabres sent their love and support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday. The Sabres wore custom T-shirts in honor of the National Football League safety before their game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Canada at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman emphasizes keeping emotions in check, getting to tough areas. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of...
NHL
Penguins Don't Get the Result in Winter Classic Showdown with Boston
The conditions for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park were perfect - right around 50 degrees, so chilly, but not freezing; partly sunny, but not overcast; and without any sort of heavy wind, rain or snow. "It's as good as it's going to get, throwing...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Advance to Semifinal Round
All four Blackhawks prospects will represent Team Canada and Team Sweden in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Blackhawks prospects continue to lead the way in the tournament as all four players helped their teams advance to the next round of the World Juniors tournament. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In Sweden's...
Buffalo Sabres show support for Bills' Damar Hamlin with custom t-shirts before game vs. Capitals
Buffalo Sabres players showed their love and support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday night, wearing custom t-shirts before their game against the Washington Capitals.
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
The Kings kick off the new year with a clash against the Central Division's top team. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Stars vs. Kings. Team Records:
NHL
MTL@NSH: What you need to know
NASHVILLE - The Habs are looking to start 2023 on the right foot and end a five-game losing streak in the Music City when they take on the Predators on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens took a brutal beating on New...
NHL
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers, EOCF team up with Canada-Ukraine Foundation
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and Community Foundation are teaming up with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to support the millions of Ukrainians impacted by the tragic events unfolding in their country. The Oilers will be showing their unwavering support during the Stand With Ukraine game on Thursday, January...
NHL
BLOG: King, Forwards Working on Production
The Blackhawks played in three games in December where they recorded three or more goals. Throughout the month of December, the Blackhawks offense continued to struggle to create production. During that time, they played in three games where the team produced three or more goals in a game and suffered three games with a shutout.
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
