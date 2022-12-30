Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Hollowell Says Lady Tigers Had Extra Incentive to Win
Senior A.J. Hollowell was Caldwell County’s leading scorer in all three games of the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic. She had 12 points in Caldwell’s 45-40 win over Livingston Central on Friday afternoon and was named to the all-tournament team. However, Hollowell says in this YSE interview,...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Roar Past Murray, Finish Tourney 2-1
Todd County Central’s girls finished up their trip to the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic with a win on Friday. The Lady Rebels routed host Murray High School 58-33 in the fifth-place game of the tournament. That gave Todd its second win of the event. After an opening...
yoursportsedge.com
Sharp-Shooting Storm Take Down Wildcats
Trigg County wrapped up play in the Todd County Central Battle at the Border Friday with an 84-50 loss to Hopkins County Central in the fifth-place game. The Wildcats played without leading scorer and rebounder Jhaden Vaughn, who injured his finger during a 28-point, 19-rebound performance the night before in Trigg’s win.
yoursportsedge.com
Third Quarter the Difference as Colonels Fall to Pearl-Cohn
The Christian County Colonels’ bid to extend their winning streak to four games came up just a little short Friday. Pearl-Cohn used a strong defensive effort in the third quarter to lead the way to a 65-52 win over the Colonels in their final game of the Overton Christmas Tournament.
yoursportsedge.com
Warriors Drop Third Straight at Todd County Battle at the Border
Heritage Christian Academy had a tough run at the Todd County Central Battle at the Border this week, but the Warriors saw a first half lead slip away for a third straight game in a 66-49 loss to Gordonsville, Tenn. Friday in the seventh-place game. The Warriors have struggled to...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Thomas Cans Key 3 in Caldwell Win
Caldwell County eighth grader Med Thomas buried a key 3-pointer on Friday, giving her team the lead on the way to a 45-40 victory over Livingston Central in Murray. With the game tied 35-35, A.J. Hollowell came up with a steal which led to a 3-pointer in transition by Thomas.
yoursportsedge.com
Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops
And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – West Creek 73, Todd County Central 65
Todd County Central’s Preston Rager connected on four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points on Friday in the Battle of the Border championship game, but the Rebels ran out of steam in a 73-65 loss to West Creek, TN. Check out some of the Rebels’ best...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Bounce Back Into Win Column at Battle at the Border
Trigg County went inside and outside effectively to beat Gordonsville, Tenn. 71-63 Thursday in the second round of the Battle at the Border at Todd County Central High School. Hunter Reynolds hit five first half 3-pointers to shoot the Tigers out of its zone defense and build a nine-point lead at 37-28.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County at the Top of 2nd Region Boys’ RPI Rankings
The latest boys’ basketball RPI rankings of the season see little change at the top of things in the 2nd Region, while the Lyon County Lyons dropped a few slots in the overall statewide rankings. The latest KHSAA ratings were tabulated Friday morning. Lyon County continues to hold the...
Year in Review: Hopkinsville’s most notable news stories from 2022
It was our very first story of the year: Just weeks after two long-track tornadoes devastated much of Western Kentucky and crossed through southern Christian County, an EF-2 touched down on New Year’s Day in the heart of downtown Hopkinsville. It was one of at least five to hit...
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heads home
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. The Lady Rockets were supposed to fly out on Monday, Dec. 26 to play the KSA Holiday Classic in Orlando, Florida, but a flight […]
yoursportsedge.com
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Sydney McKinney
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Caldwell County senior Sydney McKinney. Give it a look.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 29, 2022
Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ. In addition to her...
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
thunderboltradio.com
Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County
Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
whopam.com
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
