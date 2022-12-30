ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Highschool Basketball Pro

Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lyon County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
VIDEO – Hollowell Says Lady Tigers Had Extra Incentive to Win

Senior A.J. Hollowell was Caldwell County’s leading scorer in all three games of the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic. She had 12 points in Caldwell’s 45-40 win over Livingston Central on Friday afternoon and was named to the all-tournament team. However, Hollowell says in this YSE interview,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Lady Rebels Roar Past Murray, Finish Tourney 2-1

Todd County Central’s girls finished up their trip to the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic with a win on Friday. The Lady Rebels routed host Murray High School 58-33 in the fifth-place game of the tournament. That gave Todd its second win of the event. After an opening...
MURRAY, KY
Sharp-Shooting Storm Take Down Wildcats

Trigg County wrapped up play in the Todd County Central Battle at the Border Friday with an 84-50 loss to Hopkins County Central in the fifth-place game. The Wildcats played without leading scorer and rebounder Jhaden Vaughn, who injured his finger during a 28-point, 19-rebound performance the night before in Trigg’s win.
CADIZ, KY
Third Quarter the Difference as Colonels Fall to Pearl-Cohn

The Christian County Colonels’ bid to extend their winning streak to four games came up just a little short Friday. Pearl-Cohn used a strong defensive effort in the third quarter to lead the way to a 65-52 win over the Colonels in their final game of the Overton Christmas Tournament.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Warriors Drop Third Straight at Todd County Battle at the Border

Heritage Christian Academy had a tough run at the Todd County Central Battle at the Border this week, but the Warriors saw a first half lead slip away for a third straight game in a 66-49 loss to Gordonsville, Tenn. Friday in the seventh-place game. The Warriors have struggled to...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Max’s Moment – Thomas Cans Key 3 in Caldwell Win

Caldwell County eighth grader Med Thomas buried a key 3-pointer on Friday, giving her team the lead on the way to a 45-40 victory over Livingston Central in Murray. With the game tied 35-35, A.J. Hollowell came up with a steal which led to a 3-pointer in transition by Thomas.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops

And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
LEXINGTON, KY
HIGHLIGHT REEL – West Creek 73, Todd County Central 65

Todd County Central’s Preston Rager connected on four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points on Friday in the Battle of the Border championship game, but the Rebels ran out of steam in a 73-65 loss to West Creek, TN. Check out some of the Rebels’ best...
ELKTON, KY
Wildcats Bounce Back Into Win Column at Battle at the Border

Trigg County went inside and outside effectively to beat Gordonsville, Tenn. 71-63 Thursday in the second round of the Battle at the Border at Todd County Central High School. Hunter Reynolds hit five first half 3-pointers to shoot the Tigers out of its zone defense and build a nine-point lead at 37-28.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
Lyon County at the Top of 2nd Region Boys’ RPI Rankings

The latest boys’ basketball RPI rankings of the season see little change at the top of things in the 2nd Region, while the Lyon County Lyons dropped a few slots in the overall statewide rankings. The latest KHSAA ratings were tabulated Friday morning. Lyon County continues to hold the...
EDDYVILLE, KY
Obituaries Dec. 29, 2022

Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ. In addition to her...
MURRAY, KY
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County

Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing

Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident

A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
TODD COUNTY, KY
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE

