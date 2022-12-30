Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
5 things to know this Friday, December 30
The Hoosick Falls Police Department has released the cause of the country club fire that happened on December 23. And, in developing news, the Siena women's basketball coach is out while the school investigates allegations against him. The details headline today's five things to know.
Eddie Bauer closing in Saratoga Springs
It has been confirmed that Eddie Bauer in downtown Saratoga Springs will be closing in January 2023. The last day the store will be open is January 28.
WNYT
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany
If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.
COLONIE —The borough of Colonie has given residents another place to put on their skates with the inauguration of an ice rink at the West Albany Pocket Park, despite the fact that temperatures on Friday reached the mid-fifties.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Overlooking Albany from the Free Corning Tower Observation Deck
Located high atop downtown Albany, you’ll find one of the best free observation decks in all of New York: the Corning Tower Observation Deck. The Corning Tower Observation Deck is located on the 42nd floor of the Erastus Corning Tower in Albany’s Empire State Plaza. At 589 feet in height, this building is the tallest building in New York outside of New York City. That makes this one of the highest public observation decks anywhere in the northeastern United States.
Cause Of Fire That Destroyed Hoosick Falls Country Club Revealed
A massive fire that destroyed a country club in the region days before Christmas was sparked by a portable heater, investigators determined. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 23, with reports of a structure fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, located on Richmond Avenue, according to Hoosick Falls Police.
Cohoes awarded nearly $400k to improve city
Cohoes has been awarded nearly $400,000 in NYS planning and engineering grants to improve the city’s water and transportation infrastructure. Both are key components of the historic community’s comprehensive Infrastructure Revitalization Initiative.
WNYT
Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino
Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
PD: Hoosick Falls CC fire caused by propane heater
The Hoosick Falls Police Department has released the cause of the country club fire that happened on December 23.
Albany woman arrested for DWI with BAC 3x legal limit
An Albany woman with a flat tire on Interstate-87 was discovered to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24%.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two seriously injured in Greene County Thruway crash
NEW BALTIMORE – Two occupants of a minivan that was following an oversized flatbed tractor-trailer on the Thruway as its escort vehicle in the early evening of December 28 were seriously injured when their vehicle was struck from behind by a minivan. State Police said the tractor-trailer was hauling...
WNYT
Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole
Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
St. Catherine’s R & E May School awarded $15,000
The Lions Clubs International Foundation, in collaboration with local Lions clubs, recently announced St. Catherine’s Center for Children was awarded a $15,000 Lions Quest Community Partnership Grant to support St. Catherine’s R & E May School. The May school is an educational day treatment program serving elementary school students who have special behavioral, emotional and educational needs.
suncommunitynews.com
Route 9 motel scene of pre-New Year's Eve assault
LAKE GEORGE | A 35-year-old Lake George man is now facing multiple charges related to an incident that reportedly took place at a Lake George motel Saturday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m. Dec. 31, Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault at the Travel Lodge on Route 9. Authorities quickly determined that Nicholas S. Harris had allegedly struck another person several times with a metal chair and also choked them during the altercation.
WNYT
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
NEWS10 ABC
Saratoga’s New Year’s Fest
SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) Saratoga’s annual and ever popular “First Night” has been sorely missed since the pandemic canceled festivities. This year, under new management the event is rebranded as “Saratoga New Year’s Fest”. Organizers bringing in musical acts from around the world to play at 14 different venues across the Spa City.
WNYT
Teen charged with arson at Guilderland Travel Plaza
A November fire at a rest area in Guilderland ends with a teenager facing charges. Nyri Baird, 19, is an employee at the McDonald’s at the Guilderland Travel Plaza, and he intentionally set fire to one of the buildings, say police. Baird faces charges of arson, criminal mischief and...
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
