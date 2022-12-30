ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, December 30

The Hoosick Falls Police Department has released the cause of the country club fire that happened on December 23. And, in developing news, the Siena women's basketball coach is out while the school investigates allegations against him. The details headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive

An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany

If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
ALBANY, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Overlooking Albany from the Free Corning Tower Observation Deck

Located high atop downtown Albany, you’ll find one of the best free observation decks in all of New York: the Corning Tower Observation Deck. The Corning Tower Observation Deck is located on the 42nd floor of the Erastus Corning Tower in Albany’s Empire State Plaza. At 589 feet in height, this building is the tallest building in New York outside of New York City. That makes this one of the highest public observation decks anywhere in the northeastern United States.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Cause Of Fire That Destroyed Hoosick Falls Country Club Revealed

A massive fire that destroyed a country club in the region days before Christmas was sparked by a portable heater, investigators determined. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 23, with reports of a structure fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, located on Richmond Avenue, according to Hoosick Falls Police.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes awarded nearly $400k to improve city

Cohoes has been awarded nearly $400,000 in NYS planning and engineering grants to improve the city’s water and transportation infrastructure. Both are key components of the historic community’s comprehensive Infrastructure Revitalization Initiative.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino

Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two seriously injured in Greene County Thruway crash

NEW BALTIMORE – Two occupants of a minivan that was following an oversized flatbed tractor-trailer on the Thruway as its escort vehicle in the early evening of December 28 were seriously injured when their vehicle was struck from behind by a minivan. State Police said the tractor-trailer was hauling...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole

Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
WARRENSBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

St. Catherine’s R & E May School awarded $15,000

The Lions Clubs International Foundation, in collaboration with local Lions clubs, recently announced St. Catherine’s Center for Children was awarded a $15,000 Lions Quest Community Partnership Grant to support St. Catherine’s R & E May School. The May school is an educational day treatment program serving elementary school students who have special behavioral, emotional and educational needs.
ALBANY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Route 9 motel scene of pre-New Year's Eve assault

LAKE GEORGE | A 35-year-old Lake George man is now facing multiple charges related to an incident that reportedly took place at a Lake George motel Saturday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m. Dec. 31, Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault at the Travel Lodge on Route 9. Authorities quickly determined that Nicholas S. Harris had allegedly struck another person several times with a metal chair and also choked them during the altercation.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight

Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga’s New Year’s Fest

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) Saratoga’s annual and ever popular “First Night” has been sorely missed since the pandemic canceled festivities. This year, under new management the event is rebranded as “Saratoga New Year’s Fest”. Organizers bringing in musical acts from around the world to play at 14 different venues across the Spa City.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Teen charged with arson at Guilderland Travel Plaza

A November fire at a rest area in Guilderland ends with a teenager facing charges. Nyri Baird, 19, is an employee at the McDonald’s at the Guilderland Travel Plaza, and he intentionally set fire to one of the buildings, say police. Baird faces charges of arson, criminal mischief and...
GUILDERLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy