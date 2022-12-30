Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns With New Theme Song
When a major star returned on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, it would have been easy to miss the new song over the massive crowd reaction. However, according to Twitter sleuths and music experts, the return of the Queen Charlotte Flair also included a brand new theme song. Charlotte Flair made...
ComicBook
John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed
John Cena will be making his WWE return on tonight's SmackDown for his one and only match of the year, but he could very well be back for another match at WrestleMania 39. WWE no doubt wants to make that a major spectacle, and a new report from WrestlingNews.co says that Cena's opponent for the big event will be Logan Paul. They wouldn't be competing for a Championship, but it would no doubt get people talking, as we've already seen that Paul can hold his own in a ring and can certainly get his fanbase hyped up for a match.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
411mania.com
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
nodq.com
Update on Cody Rhodes possibly facing Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 39 instead of The Rock
As previously noted, Cody Rhodes will reportedly challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 39 if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unavailable to perform. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has since confirmed that Triple H “made a decision” regarding Reigns’ direction for Wrestlemania as The Rock not being Reigns’ opponent is said to be a “very real possibility” at this time.
