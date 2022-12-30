Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Scout troops come together to raise funds and recycle Christmas trees
On an icy Saturday morning, six troops from around Bend gathered at The Pavilion to gear up and metaphorically paint the town green. This is the first year where all six troops, including a girls troop, joined forces to accomplish this monumental task. Trucks with trailers were sent out all...
KTVZ
Jericho Road shares story of homeless person’s collection and donation to three charities
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dr. Mark Keener is the Chair of the Board of Directors for Jericho Road of Redmond. He is also the volunteer coordinator for the Rubber Ducky, a shower trailer that visits homeless camps and other locations in the area to provide showers and clean clothing to the homeless.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road
China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ City of Bend giving away free water-saving kits for your home
The City of Bend wants to help residents save water. The utility department will be giving away about 150 free, indoor conservation kits from Jan. 9-13. The kit includes a shower head, a leak detection tab, faucet aerators, a pre-rinse nozzle and a shower timer — all to help residents conserve water during the winter months.
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by March
Everyone who lives in or visits Bend on a regular basis is likely aware of the homeless camp on NE Hunnell Road. Located in northern Bend by Lowes and Home Depot, this area is the most visible homeless camp in the area and the most popular.
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute
Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year
The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Business booms in Metolius
Looking for a place to set up business, David Fiocchi settled on Metolius. “I think it’s a sleeper town,” said Fiocchi. “It’s one of those communities where I believe it will eventually grow.”
Massive solar power project coming to Fort Rock and Christmas Valley Oregon
Residents of sparsely populated Lake County have to get ready for a massive solar power project to be built between the northern towns of Fort Rock and Christmas Valley. According to Michael Kohn from the Bend Bulletin in an article written on Dec. 16th called "Central Oregon solar project could be one of the state's largest", the massive project will cover 3,921 acres.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
cascadebusnews.com
Plan for North Hunnell Road Area Announced
The City has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a City administrative policy) which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the camps in March 2023. Based on an...
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help
Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
What we know about the 5 Oregonians who died in the winter storm
A deadly winter storm contributed to the deaths of five people this week, all traffic crashes caused by falling trees. Here’s what we know:. Three people died in one wreck Tuesday in Clatsop County on a popular route to the Oregon Coast. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree...
bendsource.com
Restaurant Openings, Closings
A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.
Comments / 0