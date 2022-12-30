ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Andolini’s closes West Ashley pizza shop before new year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime West Ashley pizza shop has closed its doors. Andolini’s Pizza, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced it would close permanently just before the new year. The shop served hand tossed New York-style pizza to customers and celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2022. “To all our loyal patrons and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Queen City News

WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina. Officer Bayless had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston hosts 157th annual Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade

The 157th Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade kicked off at 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon with more than 70 different groups and organizations taking part in the celebration. Charleston hosts 157th annual Emancipation Proclamation …. The 157th Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade kicked off at 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon with more than 70...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Imaging specialists invited to hiring event at Trident Medical

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will host a hiring event for imaging specialists on Thursday. A hiring event for radiology, CT, MRI, ultrasound, and mammography technologist positions will take place at Trident Medical Center on January 5. The hiring event will be held from 2:00 p.m....
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crews extinguish construction equipment fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are working a construction equipment fire that broke out in Cross Saturday afternoon. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews where dispatched to a fire at construction equipment near the 2000 block of Ranger Drive just after 1 p.m. Upon...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day.  According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m.  The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree.   CFP […]
HUGER, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry law enforcement prepare to keep roads safe on New Years Eve

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With DUI checkpoints and extra patrols out on the roads, law enforcement agencies will work keep you safe and drunk drivers off the road. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says Saturday night is an all-hands-on deck situation and they always have as many troopers as possible out patrolling the roadways.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating downtown Charleston robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night robbery. Authorities say a person allegedly entered Knight’s Grocery on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at the clerk and left with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during...
CHARLESTON, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened at around noon Sunday on Myers Road, approximately two miles south of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver was the sole...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC

