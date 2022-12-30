Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Kids make a quiet difference for Citrus Co. shelter animals
INVERNESS, Fla. — Pets at the Citrus County Animal Shelter in Inverness are getting some special visitors this holiday season: kids coming to read to them. Can I Read to You? is an after-school reading program run by Jennifer Waterman, who is a third-grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School. Every other Thursday kids show up with their parents or guardians to conduct an hour-long story time for dogs and cats staying at the shelter.
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
villages-news.com
Doctors and drivers in The Villages
Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)
6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
villages-news.com
2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022
The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Coping with Dementia: No time for a sabbatical
Seven years ago, the Citrus County Chronicle asked if we might submit a monthly column about Alzheimer’s and dementia. We were thrilled and honored to be offered this opportunity. We took on this task, and have never missed a month. This month’s is our 85th column. In academia,...
villages-news.com
The Villages provides information about New Year’s holiday trash collection
The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community...
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
WCJB
Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements. Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply. According to the county,...
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
WCJB
UPS man in jail for grand theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
Hernando Man Killed In Citrus County Motorcycle Crash Friday
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old Hernando man was killed in a crash that happened around 7:00 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 75-year-old Beverly Hills woman was traveling northbound in an SUV on North Fatima Avenue, stopped for a
Citrus County Chronicle
Academy of Environmental Science needs structural repairs to stay open next school year
Every once in a while you hear of a beloved community structure in danger of closing or being torn down and how everyone bands together to save it. That happened in Citrus County with the Historic Hernando School, the Homosassa water tower, and the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
click orlando
2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting among large crowd in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department on Sunday announced it had begun investigating a shooting early that morning which left two people dead and four others hurt. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, according to a news release. When the shooting happened, there was a large crowd of approximately 100 people in the area, police said. Locals were advised to stay clear of the area while law enforcement maintained its presence there.
Gunman tries robbing business on Christmas, ends up slipping on ice: police
A would-be robber got put on ice, literally, in a botched attempt to rob a business on Christmas Day, according to police.
Comments / 0