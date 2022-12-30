ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay News 9

Kids make a quiet difference for Citrus Co. shelter animals

INVERNESS, Fla. — Pets at the Citrus County Animal Shelter in Inverness are getting some special visitors this holiday season: kids coming to read to them. Can I Read to You? is an after-school reading program run by Jennifer Waterman, who is a third-grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School. Every other Thursday kids show up with their parents or guardians to conduct an hour-long story time for dogs and cats staying at the shelter.
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes

A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
LEESBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Doctors and drivers in The Villages

Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)

6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022

The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Coping with Dementia: No time for a sabbatical

Seven years ago, the Citrus County Chronicle asked if we might submit a monthly column about Alzheimer’s and dementia. We were thrilled and honored to be offered this opportunity. We took on this task, and have never missed a month. This month’s is our 85th column. In academia,...
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UPS man in jail for grand theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting among large crowd in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department on Sunday announced it had begun investigating a shooting early that morning which left two people dead and four others hurt. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, according to a news release. When the shooting happened, there was a large crowd of approximately 100 people in the area, police said. Locals were advised to stay clear of the area while law enforcement maintained its presence there.
OCALA, FL

