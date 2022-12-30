ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

White House officials met with Sam Bankman-Fried four times this year: report

By Victor Nava
 3 days ago

Alleged crypto swindler Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly met with President Biden’s aides at least four times this year before he was arrested on fraud charges.

Bankman-Fried took meetings with senior White House advisor Steve Ricchetti on at least three occasions in 2022 and met with the 80-year-old president’s deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed once in the last year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX met with Ricchetti, who serves as a counselor to the president, as recently as Sept. 8, according to Bloomberg.

Bankman-Fried’s younger brother Gabriel also reportedly participated in a meeting on May 13.

The report further demonstrates the close political connections Bankman-Fried developed in Washington before his stunning downfall .

Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed.
AP
Counselor to President Joe Biden, Steve Ricchetti.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Washington Free Beacon reported in November that Bankman-Fried was welcomed to the West Wing for two meetings with Ricchetti on April 22 and May 11.

The former crypto mogul is accused of defrauding investors out of at least $1.8 billion.

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say whether Biden would ask his aides to return 2020 campaign contributions from the accused cryptocurrency con man.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was a major Democratic Party donor before the collapse of FTX, giving $50,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in October 2020 and another $2,800 directly to the Biden campaign that same month, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Two of the meetings occurred in the West Wing of the White House in April and May of this year.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bankman-Fried also spent $10 million backing Biden’s 2020 campaign through indirect donations.

Ahead of November’s midterm elections, Bankman-Fried donated some $39.2 million to congressional Democrats – a total bested only by left-wing billionaire George Soros.Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York charged Bankman-Fried earlier this month with eight criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit campaign finance violations.

BSS
2d ago

A good journalist would follow this money laundering trail and get to the truth. Unfortunately American journalists will ask the White House what happened, White House will respond with “nothing to see here’ and that will be the end of it.

geewhiz
2d ago

All money should go back to the investors. The real loser in this mess. A couple of days ago another cryptocurrency went broke. Why people bought into these is beyond my comprehension. Crypto is backed by nothing, unregulated, uninsured, nothing but air. Great investment.

Stephen Black
2d ago

And this is why all the perpetrators will plea out before the “investigation” is even complete. Those in power don’t want a public trial. Just imagine the frenzy if Trump was involved.

