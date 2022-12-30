ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year to end with snowstorm in East Idaho

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X98Xq_0jyMl3sH00

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as 2022 appears poised to go out with a final blast of snow.

The warnings and advisories are in effect in East Idaho from Friday morning through Saturday morning but there's a chance the snow will continue through Sunday night.

East Idaho's higher elevations are forecast to receive the most snow Friday morning through Saturday morning, while lower elevations such as Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg are forecast to receive rain and snow with maybe an inch or two of snow accumulation at the most.

The weather service said the storm will create hazardous conditions on local roads, especially in the higher elevations.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service advised.

The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit where maximum snowfall amounts of 7 to 15 inches are possible Friday morning through Saturday morning.

The Almo and Albion areas will also be hard hit by the storm with maximum snowfall amounts of 5 to 12 inches possible, while Arbon, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Paris, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor could see maximum snowfall amounts of 5 to 11 inches.

Slightly less snow could fall on the Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park areas, where maximum snowfall amounts of 4 to 10 inches are possible Friday morning through Saturday morning.

The snow could continue falling on East Idaho Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, so expect the current winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings to likely be extended if the forecast holds.

Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley as well as in south central Idaho including Twin Falls.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect in southwest and northern Idaho.

Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho because of the storm.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.

