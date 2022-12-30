ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees

By Max Goodman
 3 days ago

New York continues to add to their depth this offseason, signing this reliever to a minor league deal with a spring training invitation

The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter.

Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training.

WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to report Danish’s deal with the Yankees.

Danish, 28, posted a 5.13 ERA over 32 relief appearances with the Red Sox last season. The right-hander racked up 32 strikeouts in 40.1 innings with a 1.289 WHIP. He relies on a sinker-curveball mix with a bit of a sidearm delivery.

Before his brief stint in Boston, Danish began his career with the White Sox. He was drafted by Chicago in 2013, a second-round pick that went on to make his big-league debut three years later. Danish pitched 11 times with the White Sox over three seasons, posting a 4.85 ERA in those 13 innings. He didn't pitch in the big leagues from 2019 to 2021.

Danish is a depth signing, a reliever that's destined to begin the 2023 season with one of New York's affiliates if he sticks around. You can’t rule out a non-roster invitee making an impression at camp and pitching his way to a roster spot, though. After all, that’s what lefty Lucas Luetge did two years ago, an unlikely source of consistency and effectiveness in New York’s ‘pen after a stunning spring.

Luetge was in the news this week as well, traded from the Yankees to the Braves in exchange for two minor league players.

Danish isn't the only player to receive an invitation to Yankees spring training in recent days. New York signed outfielders Willie Calhoun and Billy McKinney to minor league contracts.

