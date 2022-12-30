SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have solved a case of stolen catalytic converters and have the suspect in custody. In November, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported a staggering 1,215% increase in the theft of catalytic converters since 2019. While a catalytic converter neutralizes harmful pollutants and emissions, it requires a variety of expensive precious metals like platinum, rhodium, and palladium to filter your vehicle’s exhaust. The US government forced manufacturers of cars manufactured since 1975 to install the converters. Back in 1975, the metals used in converters were not as valuable as those metals are today.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO