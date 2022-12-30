ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, IL

Altamont Takes Home Championship Of The Sesser Holiday Tournament, Wins 57-40 Over Goreville

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago
5 On Your Side

Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
LEBANON, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Amber L. Sandstrom of Newton for an Effingham County original warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Amber was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wdml.com

Waltonville man airlifted after 4-vehicle crash on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the Jefferson County/Franklin County line. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday a semi-truck and trailer being driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Mankov of Hollandale Beach Florida, and a 2018 Chevy pickup truck being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville, Ill., were traveling northbound on I-57 while a 2023 Nissan Maxima driven by 72-year-old John Laehn, of Aiken, SC, and a 2018 GMC Terrain being driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort, Ill. were traveling southbound in the same area.
WALTONVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Breese man killed in St. Clair County crash

A 60-year-old Breese man has died in a two-vehicle crash on US 50 between O’Fallon and Lebanon Thursday morning. The victim, Keith Van Ness of North 11th Street, was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. Initial information from State Police indicates that...
BREESE, IL
WCIA

ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court

Two Centralia residents who say they are homeless face new felony charges in Marion County Court. 34-year-old Brock Linder was charged with felony criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging tiers on a car parked in the 500 block of South Elm Street causing between $500 and $10,000 damage. Linder faces the possibility of an extended-term if found guilty due to a prior conviction. The bond was set at $6,000.
CENTRALIA, IL
wfcnnews.com

Storage units damaged in morning fire in Herrin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A storage unit building was damaged this morning following a fire in Williamson County. The fire broke out this morning shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a storage building along Herrin Road. Fire crews from Herrin Fire, Marion Fire, and Carterville Fire, and Williamson County Fire responded to...
HERRIN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Multiple Fire Depts Respond To Fire In Assumption

The Christian County EMA has released a press release concerning a fire in Assumption. At approx 2218 Friday, Assumption Fire was dispatched for a fire in a residence. Upon arrival there was fire showing through the rear roof of the structure. Fire personnel made a quick attack on the fire and were able to get it under control before the fire could majorly extend into the main 2 story structure. The fire was contained to the rear of the residence and one upper story room. All occupants made it out of the residence safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross with a place to stay.
ASSUMPTION, IL
WAND TV

Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
ATWOOD, IL
WCIA

Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur man dead after being shot on New Year’s Eve

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lt. Scott Rosenbery of the Decatur Police Department said they responded to a report of a man shot several times on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. and located a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was then transported to a local […]
DECATUR, IL
animalpetitions.org

Five Dogs Reportedly Left Outside in -16 Degree Temps Deserve Justice

Target: Scott Rueter, States Attorney, Macon County, Illinois. Goal: Seek maximum punishment for couple accused of leaving dogs outside in below zero temperatures. Five dogs were apparently found freezing to death outside a home in Decatur, Illinois. Thanks to concerned neighbors, authorities were notified of the situation. When sheriff’s office...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Shelby County State's Attorney and Assistant State's Attorney both resigning

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced her resignation. Kroncke said she has accepted a position with the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office, Special Prosecution Unit. She starts in that position February 1. Her resignation takes effect January 31. "As State's Attorney I have...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL

