Altamont Takes Home Championship Of The Sesser Holiday Tournament, Wins 57-40 Over Goreville

wfcnnews.com
After nearly 50 years, Long John Silver's to close West Frankfort location
WEST FRANKFORT - After five decades, a longtime fast food stop in one Franklin County community will be closing their doors. Long John Silver's, located in West Frankfort, will be closing permanently this Friday, according to employees. The reason for the closure is due to the current building being unsafe,...
Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Amber L. Sandstrom of Newton for an Effingham County original warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Amber was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
wdml.com
Waltonville man airlifted after 4-vehicle crash on I-57
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the Jefferson County/Franklin County line. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday a semi-truck and trailer being driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Mankov of Hollandale Beach Florida, and a 2018 Chevy pickup truck being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville, Ill., were traveling northbound on I-57 while a 2023 Nissan Maxima driven by 72-year-old John Laehn, of Aiken, SC, and a 2018 GMC Terrain being driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort, Ill. were traveling southbound in the same area.
southernillinoisnow.com
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents who say they are homeless face new felony charges in Marion County Court. 34-year-old Brock Linder was charged with felony criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging tiers on a car parked in the 500 block of South Elm Street causing between $500 and $10,000 damage. Linder faces the possibility of an extended-term if found guilty due to a prior conviction. The bond was set at $6,000.
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
wfcnnews.com
Storage units damaged in morning fire in Herrin
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A storage unit building was damaged this morning following a fire in Williamson County. The fire broke out this morning shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a storage building along Herrin Road. Fire crews from Herrin Fire, Marion Fire, and Carterville Fire, and Williamson County Fire responded to...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Multiple Fire Depts Respond To Fire In Assumption
The Christian County EMA has released a press release concerning a fire in Assumption. At approx 2218 Friday, Assumption Fire was dispatched for a fire in a residence. Upon arrival there was fire showing through the rear roof of the structure. Fire personnel made a quick attack on the fire and were able to get it under control before the fire could majorly extend into the main 2 story structure. The fire was contained to the rear of the residence and one upper story room. All occupants made it out of the residence safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross with a place to stay.
WAND TV
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
southernillinoisnow.com
Hit and run driver downs power pole and lines early New Year’s morning
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a pickup truck that struck and shattered a power pole in the 4200 block of Tonti Road just west of Route 37 early New Year’s morning. The sheriff’s department reports the incident also brought down power lines. Tri-County Electric...
Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
Decatur man dead after being shot on New Year’s Eve
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lt. Scott Rosenbery of the Decatur Police Department said they responded to a report of a man shot several times on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. and located a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was then transported to a local […]
animalpetitions.org
Five Dogs Reportedly Left Outside in -16 Degree Temps Deserve Justice
Target: Scott Rueter, States Attorney, Macon County, Illinois. Goal: Seek maximum punishment for couple accused of leaving dogs outside in below zero temperatures. Five dogs were apparently found freezing to death outside a home in Decatur, Illinois. Thanks to concerned neighbors, authorities were notified of the situation. When sheriff’s office...
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
WAND TV
Shelby County State's Attorney and Assistant State's Attorney both resigning
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced her resignation. Kroncke said she has accepted a position with the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office, Special Prosecution Unit. She starts in that position February 1. Her resignation takes effect January 31. "As State's Attorney I have...
