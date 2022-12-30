ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State announces Leisa Rosen hired as volleyball head coach

By Angelique Martinez
 3 days ago

Leisa Rosen joins the Bulldogs’ program from Michigan. Rosen spent the last 22 seasons as the associate head coach for the Wolverines.

“I am very excited for this opportunity,” Rosen said in a Fresno State Athletics release. “I want to thank Carrie Coll (chair of the search committee and Fresno State’s Senior Associate Athletics Director, SWA) and Terry Tumey for entrusting me to lead this program.  In my first head coaching opportunity, I want our program to be very passionate, play hard and really enjoy the game and competition.  Those are great recipes for success and things we can control.  I’m going to grow and challenge our players, and develop strong athletes – whether they are in their first year or last year – and be great representatives of Fresno State and role models.  I can’t wait to get there and get to work.”

For the full release from Fresno State Athletics click here .

