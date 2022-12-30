Read full article on original website
‘Turn the Page!’ on Turnovers: Cowboys’ Dak Brushes Off ‘Style’ Concerns
Christmas Day has passed, but Dak Prescott was in an all-too-giving mood on Thursday night in Nashville. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys perhaps allowed for the training camp second unit posing as the Tennessee Titans to linger a little too long in the nationally-stream clash. Though Dallas eventually prevailed in convincing 27-13 fashion, the starred quarterback was perhaps a bit too responsible for that, being involved in the losing of three turnovers over the first half-hour of game time.
Only One Choice at Quarterback
NASHVILLE – In his Friday news conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the decision he faced in naming a starting a quarterback for the team’s season finale in Jacksonville. In reality, there should be nothing difficult about it. Josh Dobbs has to be the man.
Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson’s Struggles
On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.
Bengals’ Defense Brings Underrated Strength Into Matchup Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen's 6.5 yards per carry.
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Injury Report
After head coach Mike McDaniel announced before practice Friday that QB Tua Tagovailoa, as expected, would be out for the Miami Dolphins' Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, the team's final injury report offered only question marks regarding its other prominent injured players. So it was that tackle...
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Cleveland Browns Betting Ideas for Week 17, Sports Betting is now Live in Ohio
At last, sports betting is now legal in Ohio. You can now place bets on your favorite teams, or perhaps you bet on intriguing matchups. I do a bit of both and there's no better way to start up 2023 than betting on the Cleveland Browns. Currently, the Commanders are...
Giants “Win and In” Still a Decent Bargain on Secondary Ticket Market
It’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a chance to clinch a postseason berth at home in front of their loyal fan base. But this weekend, that’s exactly where the Giants are at. If they take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants will kick off the new year on a stellar foot by getting into the postseason for the first time since 2016, this time though as the fifth seed in the seven-team NFC field.
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 9-7 on the season and move closer to a playoff berth when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:. 1. Teddy B...
Giants Final Injury Report: Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful
The New York Giants enter their "win and in" Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts with as healthy of a roster as they've had in quite some time. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who took his first practice reps this week since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Jackson told reporters Thursday that he wanted to test out his knee in live reps at some point.
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Streaky Team, O-line, Tua/Teddy, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Patriots game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hello Alain, now with the concussion possibility sitting like a dark cloud over Tua without seeming to show symptoms but having a bad second half, it sounds like Tua may have to sit the rest of the year or maybe reconsider his career choice due to latent symptoms cropping up. The Dolphins had a TE with a concussion history that had to retire. What are the possibilities of that being the case here? Whatever happened to the test helmets they tested in camp? Are they close to full-time use?
5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023
With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls out NFL All-Pro Voter for Basing Vote on Vaccination Status
As of this year, the NFLPA will decide the All-Pro teams in the NFL. In a new setup that makes logical sense, members of the NFLPA will be voting on the best of the best in the NFL. "For too long, we as NFL players have allowed everyone else to...
Micah Parsons’ Cowboys’ Goodbye to ‘Simba’
FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving...
