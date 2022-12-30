Read full article on original website
Cameron Norrie stuns Rafael Nadal to secure momentous win in United Cup
Cameron Norrie sealed the biggest win of his career by defeating Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the United Cup in Sydney. Norrie had lost his four previous meetings against the 22-time grand slam champion, but produced some of his best tennis at a sold-out Ken Rosewall Arena to give Great Britain the lead over Spain at the inaugural mixed international team competition.
Feliciano Lopez announces sudden retirement from professional tennis
Feliciano Lopez, one of the most respected and experienced players in the world of professional tennis, has announced that he will be retiring from the sport before the start of the 2023 season. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a mainstay on the ATP Tour since 1997, and has built an...
