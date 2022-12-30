ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Darius Garland injures thumb in loss against Pacers, sounds off on ‘getting hacked all season’

By Chris Fedor, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Do mistakes by officials taint Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance? – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Pat:. “I don’t mean to be a buzzkill, but the video clearly shows Donovan Mitchell over the free throw line before the ball hits the rim. He also got fouled on the putback. Definitely, both missed or ignored by the refs. As a truth-seeking journalist in the same market as the Cavs, what, if anything do you think should be written about this ... It was an incredible performance!”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Donovan Mitchell send the Cavaliers to overtime vs. Bulls by grabbing his own free throw rebound for the tying bucket (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell is having a career night inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Chicago Bulls. The All-Star guard added to his highlight reel by rebounding his own free throw and hitting the bucket while falling to the ground to tie the game at 130 with three seconds left and eventually send it into overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeremy Sochan’s free throw experiment reminds us that embarrassment can be the price of change: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- Jeremy Sochan is a 19-year-old rookie power forward with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs drafted Jeremy last year with the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft out of Baylor University. In his only season at Baylor, Jeremy — as a true freshman — finished as his conference’s (Big 12) Sixth Man of the Year, made the All-Freshman Team, and helped his team earn a #1 seed in last year’s NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. In short, the kid was a stud.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy