Darius Garland injures thumb in loss against Pacers, sounds off on ‘getting hacked all season’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game is even more impressive if you know hoops history – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I once interviewed Wilt Chamberlain. During the two hours we talked for my book “Tall Tales” (a history of the NBA of the 1950s and 1960s), his 100-point game came up. “I wish I never did it,” he said. “Scored 100 points?” I...
Do mistakes by officials taint Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Pat:. “I don’t mean to be a buzzkill, but the video clearly shows Donovan Mitchell over the free throw line before the ball hits the rim. He also got fouled on the putback. Definitely, both missed or ignored by the refs. As a truth-seeking journalist in the same market as the Cavs, what, if anything do you think should be written about this ... It was an incredible performance!”
Donovan Mitchell’s miraculous record-setting basket Monday night shouldn’t have counted, NBA says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NBA history shouldn’t have been made on Monday night. At least, that’s what the NBA said after video review of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 come-from-behind overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report -- the league’s assessment of...
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell makes NBA history with 71-points vs. Chicago Bulls: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers to an overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls by scoring a franchise-record 71 points. Not even LeBron James or Kyrie Irving had managed to score that many points in one game while in a Cavaliers’ uniform. Fifty-seven points was the most LeBron and Kyrie had mustered.
FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
Watch Donovan Mitchell send the Cavaliers to overtime vs. Bulls by grabbing his own free throw rebound for the tying bucket (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell is having a career night inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Chicago Bulls. The All-Star guard added to his highlight reel by rebounding his own free throw and hitting the bucket while falling to the ground to tie the game at 130 with three seconds left and eventually send it into overtime.
Cavaliers vs. Suns: Live updates as Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland host Phoenix
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fresh off of a career performance on Monday, a lot of the focus in Wednesday’s game between the Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns will be on Donovan Mitchell. Understandably so, after the All-Star guard scored 71 points and set a new career-high and franchise record. Inside Donovan...
Jeremy Sochan’s free throw experiment reminds us that embarrassment can be the price of change: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- Jeremy Sochan is a 19-year-old rookie power forward with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs drafted Jeremy last year with the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft out of Baylor University. In his only season at Baylor, Jeremy — as a true freshman — finished as his conference’s (Big 12) Sixth Man of the Year, made the All-Freshman Team, and helped his team earn a #1 seed in last year’s NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. In short, the kid was a stud.
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
Evan Mobley will return from 2-game absence Wednesday; Cavaliers making starting lineup change, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ lineup will get a boost Wednesday night, as young forward Evan Mobley returns from a two-game absence, coach J.B. Bickerstaff revealed in his pregame meeting with reporters. Mobley missed the previous two games because of soreness in his right ankle. While Mobley will...
Caesars Ohio promo code: Claim $1,500 bet insurance for Bills vs. Bengals MNF
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The new year is off to a fast start, and tonight, the Bengals and Bills will put a bow on a...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo is top play for Cavs, NBA games this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo backs Wednesday night’s action in the sports world. New Ohio bettors who activate the code...
PointsBet Ohio promo code: $500 second-chance bet offer continues after launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cavaliers are back in action tonight after Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point outburst and the best way to bet on the game...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for Cavs-Suns, NBA Wednesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Cavaliers headline another exciting day in the sports world, eligible users can wrangle a $200 bonus off any $5+...
Tipico Ohio promo code offers pair of strong bonuses for launch week action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA, NHL, NFL, and college sports with the new Tipico Ohio promo code. Customers can click here...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND -- Two nights after Donovan Mitchell made Cavaliers history, he and Cleveland will look for their third straight win as they host the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. Mitchell set a new franchise record, scoring 71 points in Cleveland’s thrilling 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls. Here’s what...
FanDuel Ohio: new players can still grab $200 credit launch bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Ohio has created a no-brainer welcome offer to ring in the new year. With just $5, a new Ohio customer...
Browns CB Greg Newsome II on Damar Hamlin: ‘It’s definitely going to be tough to finish out this last game’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns players were quiet and somber as they stepped to the microphone Wednesday to talk about Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who’s still in the ICU fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest and having his heart restarted Monday night vs. the Bengals. “It’s...
What the future holds for the Browns defense: Jeff Risdon, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Risdon of Browns Wire and Casey...
What to say about the Browns’ strange season? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
LANDOVER, Maryland - Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns defeated Washington, 24-10 on Sunday:. 1. In the end, the team is its record. The Browns are 7-9. If they manage to beat Pittsburgh in the final game of the season, they’ll be 8-9. That’s the same as a year ago.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0