Read full article on original website
Related
1037thegame.com
LSWA CLASS 1A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS
There is a north Louisiana flavor to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State football team with Ouachita Christian quarterback Landon Graves and Homer lineman Walteze Champ claiming Player of the Year honors. Frank Gendusa, who coached St. Martin’s to the first semifinal berth in school history, was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Bearcats end December with pair of high quality victories in West Monroe
Now currently standing at No. 2 in the Non-Select Division I Power Rankings, the Ruston Bearcats (16-1) extended their win streak to nine in a row after sweeping two games at the West Monroe tournament this week. The Bearcats first took a 61-44 win over the Wossman High School Wildcats...
KNOE TV8
NELA mourns the loss of Keith Brown
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keith Brown was known throughout Louisiana as a man always willing to lend a helping hand. From his high school basketball days playing at Ruston and coaching at Ouachita to his time at ULM as an assistant coach and then Director of Alumni and Community Relations to his transition into politics, Brown made connections and friendships all across the state.
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month.
theadvocate.com
As traditional public schools in Baton Rouge shrink, charters, suburban schools grow
Mirroring the state as a whole, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are continuing to shed students despite the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension and Livingston parish schools, however, have rebounded and are growing again. Almost 128,000 students were enrolled in public K-12 schools in the capitol region...
an17.com
Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
magnoliareporter.com
Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line
Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
theadvocate.com
Failing services for children, falling homicides: Baton Rouge's biggest news stories of 2022
Big problems within two safety net programs set up to help Louisiana's youth — the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Juvenile Justice — dominated the headlines in 2022. Notable failures left some children dead and others injured. Also during the recently completed year,...
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- New businesses coming to Ruston soon
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on July 26, 2022. A new housing unit is scheduled to be constructed on West California Avenue in the very near future. Lincoln Parish Economic Development Director Phillip M. Smart said that a 240-bed apartment complex in the lot...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Arkansas Monday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is a risk of severe weather in Arkansas Monday into Monday night. A potent storm system will approach Arkansas from the west beginning early Monday morning. A warm front will lift across the region from south to north providing the first round of thunderstorms. Later in the day, a cold front will enter the state prompting round two. At this time, the greatest threat of severe weather will be over central and southern Arkansas. The area highlighted in yellow indicates a Slight Risk, and the area in Orange is an Enhanced Risk.
kalb.com
Sabine Parish deputy passed away following medical event in Colorado
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, passed away on December 29, 2022, after a medical event while on vacation in Colorado with his family. Nelson worked for SPSO for nearly three years. He started as a correctional officer, then...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America
Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
KTBS
Shooting at apartment send one to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
Comments / 0