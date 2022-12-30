ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

1037thegame.com

LSWA CLASS 1A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS

There is a north Louisiana flavor to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State football team with Ouachita Christian quarterback Landon Graves and Homer lineman Walteze Champ claiming Player of the Year honors. Frank Gendusa, who coached St. Martin’s to the first semifinal berth in school history, was...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

NELA mourns the loss of Keith Brown

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keith Brown was known throughout Louisiana as a man always willing to lend a helping hand. From his high school basketball days playing at Ruston and coaching at Ouachita to his time at ULM as an assistant coach and then Director of Alumni and Community Relations to his transition into politics, Brown made connections and friendships all across the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line

Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- New businesses coming to Ruston soon

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on July 26, 2022. A new housing unit is scheduled to be constructed on West California Avenue in the very near future. Lincoln Parish Economic Development Director Phillip M. Smart said that a 240-bed apartment complex in the lot...
RUSTON, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
THV11

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Arkansas Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is a risk of severe weather in Arkansas Monday into Monday night. A potent storm system will approach Arkansas from the west beginning early Monday morning. A warm front will lift across the region from south to north providing the first round of thunderstorms. Later in the day, a cold front will enter the state prompting round two. At this time, the greatest threat of severe weather will be over central and southern Arkansas. The area highlighted in yellow indicates a Slight Risk, and the area in Orange is an Enhanced Risk.
ARKANSAS STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America

Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shooting at apartment send one to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

