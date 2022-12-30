UTEP women cruise past UAB, 76-58

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nyah Boyd scored 20 points and UTEP cruised past UAB 76-58 on Thursday night at the Don Haskins Center.

The victory helped the Miners improve to 9-2, 2-0 in Conference USA play ahead of what will be a difficult road trip to face Rice on Saturday afternoon.

UTEP used a huge first quarter to take control of the game early, leading 24-8 after one frame and 39-27 at halftime. The Miners extended the lead to 15 points at the end of three and did enough to get to the finish line in the fourth.

The Miners will travel to Houston on Friday and play the Owls at 1 p.m. MT on Saturday afternoon.

