Southaven, MS

desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: Patriots win games at holiday tournament

Lewisburg girls take tourney title, Horn Lake boys fall for first time in season. Photo: Lewisburg girls basketball players celebrate the championship victory over New Albany on Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Lewisburg basketball teams completed the pre-district portion of its schedules with victories on Friday night in its Holiday Hoops...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
CBS Sports

Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers, Green Wave Open 2023 Sunday Afternoon on ESPN

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – After opening American Athletic Conference play with a come-from-behind victory on Thursday, the Memphis Tigers return to action Sunday and will open up the new year at Tulane. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. on ESPN. The Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC)...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement. Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores. He’s been with Action News 5 for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Multiple Tigers jump into the Transfer Portal – Cause for concern?

On Thursday, Caden Prieskorn, CamRon Jackson, Javon Ivory, and Cameron Wright entered the NCAA transfer portal within a few hours of each other. Three of the four were starters on the 2022 Memphis football team and had grown to become fan favorites. The fourth, a promising prospect from Batesville, Mississippi, saw his role in the offense increase toward the end of the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
footballscoop.com

Sources: Memphis makes a coordinator change, additional changes

Sources tell FootballScoop that Memphis is making some staff changes after their 7-6 finish to the year. Special teams coordinator Charles Bankins will not return for the 2023 season, sources share. Bankins, a coaching veteran with over 25 years of coaching experience, just wrapped up his second season with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue.  Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City Watch issued for 12-year-old endangered runaway

UPDATED: The city watch is canceled. Robert Webster Jr. has been located as of Saturday at 2:51 p.m. Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for an endangered runaway on Saturday. Robert Webster Jr. is a 12-year-old who left home on foot without permission and has not returned. According to reports, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
tri-statedefender.com

My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023

Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

LYE Academy honors slain employee

Memphis, Tenn. — On Thursday, L.Y.E Academy hosted a “Stop the Violence” expo to honor Juanita Washington, the dance school’s administrator who was killed a year ago. Memphis Police say Washington was shot in broad daylight outside of a Walgreens in Parkway Village on December 29, 2021. At least one arrest has been made in […]
MEMPHIS, TN

