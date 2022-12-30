Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: Patriots win games at holiday tournament
Lewisburg girls take tourney title, Horn Lake boys fall for first time in season. Photo: Lewisburg girls basketball players celebrate the championship victory over New Albany on Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Lewisburg basketball teams completed the pre-district portion of its schedules with victories on Friday night in its Holiday Hoops...
CBS Sports
Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.
gotigersgo.com
Tigers, Green Wave Open 2023 Sunday Afternoon on ESPN
NEW ORLEANS, LA. – After opening American Athletic Conference play with a come-from-behind victory on Thursday, the Memphis Tigers return to action Sunday and will open up the new year at Tulane. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. on ESPN. The Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC)...
actionnews5.com
Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement. Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores. He’s been with Action News 5 for the...
247Sports
Multiple Tigers jump into the Transfer Portal – Cause for concern?
On Thursday, Caden Prieskorn, CamRon Jackson, Javon Ivory, and Cameron Wright entered the NCAA transfer portal within a few hours of each other. Three of the four were starters on the 2022 Memphis football team and had grown to become fan favorites. The fourth, a promising prospect from Batesville, Mississippi, saw his role in the offense increase toward the end of the season.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Memphis makes a coordinator change, additional changes
Sources tell FootballScoop that Memphis is making some staff changes after their 7-6 finish to the year. Special teams coordinator Charles Bankins will not return for the 2023 season, sources share. Bankins, a coaching veteran with over 25 years of coaching experience, just wrapped up his second season with the...
Beale Street bustles as thousands celebrate New Year’s Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With only hours left before kissing 2022 goodbye, many chose to ring in the new year with a party on Beale Street, where thousands of people were expected to celebrate. In addition to locals and Grizzlies fans visiting the entertainment district, FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu, spoke...
New Year revelers flock to North Mississippi for wider selection of fireworks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2022 is almost over and people are starting to think of their New Year’s resolutions, but many are also thinking about blowing things up. Because of legal restrictions, many fireworks not available for sale in Memphis can be found across the Mississippi border in DeSoto County.
Grandmother drives cross-country to Memphis after Southwest cancellations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After her trip to Memphis was put in jeopardy by the recent Southwest Airlines meltdown, a grandmother has been forced to take other measures to get back to the Bluff City. FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu spoke to Allesia Bassett-Edwards as she took a quick break from...
This Is Memphis' Top Google Search For 2022
Google shared the top trending searches for Memphis over the past year, and some of the results may be surprising.
Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
Beale Street once again prime destination for New Year celebrations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From Georgia to North Carolina to Alabama and even Oklahoma. Tourists have traveled from near and far to ring in the New Year in the Bluff City. ”We’re going to come here for New Year’s Eve,” said Nini Russ, a tourist who is visiting Memphis with her friend until Monday.
City Watch issued for 12-year-old endangered runaway
UPDATED: The city watch is canceled. Robert Webster Jr. has been located as of Saturday at 2:51 p.m. Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for an endangered runaway on Saturday. Robert Webster Jr. is a 12-year-old who left home on foot without permission and has not returned. According to reports, […]
A New Year’s tradition started by Memphis chef returns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Mid-South prepares for a new year, one group will make sure some of the city’s homeless population will start 2023 with a hot meal and warm clothing. Breakfast, winter coats, haircuts, and comfort. For another New Year’s Day, that’s what Kelly English, Chef...
DeSoto Times Today
Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
tri-statedefender.com
My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023
Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
One dead after crashing into tree in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unknown driver is dead after crashing into a tree on Sunday morning. MPD says officers responded to a one-car crash at South Parkway East and Worthington at 4:18 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
LYE Academy honors slain employee
Memphis, Tenn. — On Thursday, L.Y.E Academy hosted a “Stop the Violence” expo to honor Juanita Washington, the dance school’s administrator who was killed a year ago. Memphis Police say Washington was shot in broad daylight outside of a Walgreens in Parkway Village on December 29, 2021. At least one arrest has been made in […]
