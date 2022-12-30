Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
IMF head warns one-third of world economy will enter recession in 2023
IMF head Kristalina Georgieva has warned that one-third of the world economy is expected to enter recession this year.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, she said the “resilient” US economy may help “get the world through a very difficult year.”The managing director of the International Monetary Fund said that is if the labour market in America holds, despite the risks.“Even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people,” the managing director said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 2023: Cities around the world bring in the New YearA&E delays are killing up to 500 people a week, top health expert warnsFour dead after two helicopters collide over Australian Seaworld theme park
kalkinemedia.com
Sparton Resources Announces First Tranche Of Private Placement Financing Closed
* SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED. * SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media.
Fading supply problems ease downturn in German manufacturing -PMI
BERLIN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Fading supply chain problems helped ease the downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector in December, although weaker demand continues to weigh on sentiment, a survey showed on Monday.
kalkinemedia.com
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m.SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies. KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE FRONT...
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, as 2023...
Polish regulator accuses T-Mobile of misleading advertising
WARSAW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK has accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, with the company potentially facing a fine of 10% of annual revenue.
Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement -PMI
ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity contracted for the 10th month running in December but showed some signs of improvement from previous months as output and new orders fell more slowly, a survey showed on Monday.
European shares rise in first trading session of 2023
Jan 2 (Reuters) - European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war.
kalkinemedia.com
Dominari Holdings Provides Update On Share Repurchase Program
* DOMINARI HOLDINGS PROVIDES UPDATE ON SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC - ON DECEMBER 29, 2022, COMPANY PURCHASED 5,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $3.2139 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
kalkinemedia.com
South Korean shares start 2023 on a high as EV stocks jump
SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares began the first session of 2023 on a positive note, buoyed by automakers and battery manufacturers on improved outlook for electric-vehicle (EV) sales in the United States. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
kalkinemedia.com
Kwangdong Pharmaceutical To Halt Production At Food Factory Due To Fire
* KWANGDONG PHARMACEUTICAL: TO HALT PRODUCTION AT FOOD FACTORY DUE TO FIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Cuba wins lawsuit with US over Cohiba cigars
Cuba has won the latest round of a 25-year old legal spat over US trademark rights to its famed Cohiba cigars, the smokes once favored by Fidel Castro, the company that markets them said Friday. The US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on December 20 cancelled the US-based firm General...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for 2nd straight yearly drop on rate-hike pressure
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday, but were headed for a second consecutive yearly loss as aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,818.19 per ounce as of 0540 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,824.30.
Comments / 0