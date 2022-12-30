Read full article on original website
Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to power outage
Tens of thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a power outage knocked out communication and radar equipment at the country's busiest hub in Manila, forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Aviation authorities detected a "technical issue" on Sunday morning involving the...
Iraq oil revenues top $115 billion in 2022
Iraq's oil revenues in 2022 exceeded $115 billion, according to preliminary figures announced by the oil ministry on Tuesday -- a four-year high following a collapse in prices during the coronavirus pandemic. Oil production accounts for some 90 percent of Baghdad's income, and the country is the second largest producer...
Oil dives 3%, trade choppy on worries about China, global economy
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled 3% in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.73, or 3.2%, to $83.18 a barrel by 1:16 p.m. ET (18:16 GMT). U.S. crude fell $2.46 to $77.80 per barrel, a 3.1% loss.
UPDATE 1-Czech borrowing to stay up in 2023 after third-largest deficit in 2022
PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's borrowing will stay elevated in 2023 amid still-high deficits and schemes to weather an energy crisis, with total financing needs reaching 649.0 billion crowns ($28.33 billion), or 9.2% of gross domestic product. The centre-right government has sought to return public finances to...
Dollar jumps to two-week high, euro slides as German inflation eases
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro was on track for its biggest one-day drop since September as German inflation eased in December, while the dollar rose to a two-week high with focus turning to the Federal Reserve's minutes from the December meeting. The euro was last down around 1.3% against the...
Factbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers, EU to discuss
(Reuters) - Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases there surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data. PLACES IMPOSING CURBS. UNITED STATES. The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from...
Trading in shares of UK's Home REIT temporarily suspended
(Reuters) - Home REIT Plc's shares were temporarily suspended from trading starting Jan. 3, as it missed a deadline to publish its annual financial report due to an ongoing audit after a short-seller report on the British company's finances. The housing provider for the homeless had delayed issuing its results,...
UPDATE 1-Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13 -source
(Adds background on meeting) Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13, a person engaged in the preparations told Reuters on Tuesday. The meeting between Washington and its key Asian partner comes as...
Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021
(Reuters) - Apple Inc's market capitalization slipped below $2 trillion on the first trading of 2023 as its stock fell nearly 4% following a rating downgrade due to production disruption in China. Apple was the first company to hit $3 trillion in market value on Jan. 3 last year. Exane...
Gold rises to near six-month highs as investors await Fed minutes
(Reuters) - Gold prices kicked off 2023 by hitting their highest levels in more than six months on Tuesday as benchmark Treasury yields fell while investors focused on the prospect for more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which acted as a significant headwind to bullion last year. Spot gold, which...
Gold touches six-month high in positive start to 2023
(Reuters) - Gold prices made a positive start to the new year, with prices touching a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold, which had ended a volatile 2022 little changed, rose 0.5% to $1,832.59 per ounce by 1205...
EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar jump weighs on EM currencies, stocks gain on China hope
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies slipped on Tuesday as the dollar regained footing on concerns about the global economy and path of U.S. interest rates, although equities made headway on optimism over an easing of China's stringent COVID measures. The Hungarian forint, the South African rand and...
Austria to monitor wastewater of flights from China
Austria will start monitoring wastewater from aircraft from China and in top Chinese tourist attractions as Europe mulls restrictions for those from the Covid-19 hit country, the government said Tuesday. As Beijing has decided to lift its "zero Covid" policy, the European Union fears a sudden influx of passengers from...
Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
ASX copper stocks garner attention as copper prices retreat
Golden Cross Resources updated the Mineral Resource Estimate of its Copper Hill Project. Ausmon Resources recently commenced Phase 3 field-based exploration at Brungle Creek EL8954 and McAlpine EL9252. Encounter Resources recently completed an airborne magnetic-radiometric survey at the Aileron Cu-REE Project. Copper is found as a primary mineral in basaltic...
