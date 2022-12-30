Read full article on original website
Midlothian Football Coach Clif White Remembered As Greatest Champion This Football Season
The 2022 high school football season in the area saw several champions crowned in Duncanville, DeSoto and South Oak Cliff, each making their own bit of history. Other programs had memorable seasons in their own right, including the Midlothian Panthers winning a dozen games for only the second time ever and for the first time in nearly four decades.
Louisiana scores New Year's Eve commitment from state title-winning QB D'Wanye Winfield
The Ragin’ Cajuns have plenty of reasons to be celebrating this New Year’s Eve. Louisiana scored a commitment from in-state three-star QB D’Wanye Winfield, one of The Boot’s most decorated high school football players who recently capped an outstanding prep career at Lutcher (La.) with the program’s ninth state championship. Winfield, affectionately nicknamed “Lunch,” was undoubtedly the game’s MVP.
AAMU wbb edges Central Arkansas behind Toni Grace’s big night
Toni Grace's big night included an impressive 12 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. The post AAMU wbb edges Central Arkansas behind Toni Grace’s big night appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
2022 Whataburger Tournament recap: Jamyron Keller leads Killeen Ellison over Arlington Martin in championship
MANSFIELD, Texas - The 65th Whataburger Tournament was won by an out-of-town team as Killeen Ellison beat Arlington Martin 48-41 on Friday night in the championship game at Mansfield Legacy High School. Oklahoma State commit Jamyron Keller, a 6-foot-1 combo guard, led Ellison with 19 points ...
