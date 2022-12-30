Read full article on original website
Rex International's Unit To Subscribe For 23,809 New Shares In Xer Technologies
* UNIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 23,809 NEW SHARES IN XER TECHNOLOGIES PTE. AT A CONSIDERATION OF US$1 MILLION. * UNIT SHALL COMMIT TO INJECT A CAPITAL AMOUNT OF UP TO US$3 MILLION INTO XER
NOBLE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SHARE CAPITAL
* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SHARE CAPITAL. * NOBLE CORPORATION PLC - THERE ARE OVER A TOTAL OF 134 MILLION A ORDINARY SHARES OF NOBLE ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF USD 0.00001 EACH.
Sparton Resources Announces First Tranche Of Private Placement Financing Closed
* SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED. * SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED
UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation
TUNIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% from 7.25% to combat high inflation, the bank said, marking the third hike this year. Tunisia's inflation rate jumped to a record 9.8% in November from 9.2% in...
Strategic Minerals Announces Lodgement Of PEPR For Treating Transitional Ore At Leigh Creek Copper Mine
* STRATEGIC MINERALS PLC - LODGEMENT OF PEPR FOR TREATING TRANSITIONAL ORE AT LEIGH CREEK COPPER MINE
Four relief payments between $75 and $1,500 going out in January – see if you’re eligible
MILLIONS of Americans can look forward to direct payments next month as 2023 begins. While many rebates and refunds will expire by the end of the year, there are numerous payments that still need to be sent out. Here are four payments due to hit bank accounts in January. 1....
One-time payments of $1,000 for eligible residents from government
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils. How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment
The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
Check Your Mail: Refunds and Payments May Look Like Junk
People have been throwing away free money this year -- though it's not necessarily their fault. Residents in California have accidentally tossed out their $1,050 Middle Class Tax Refund checks (the...
4D Pharma Says Joint Administrators Are Working With Co's Advisers On Proposals To Rescue Co, Exit Administration
* 4D PHARMA PLC - UPDATE ON ADMINISTRATION AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING. * 4D PHARMA PLC - JOINT ADMINISTRATORS ARE WORKING WITH COMPANY'S ADVISERS ON PROPOSALS TO RESCUE 4D PHARMA, EXIT ADMINISTRATION. * 4D PHARMA PLC - NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 16 JANUARY 2023
New Retirement Rules Make 401(k) Hardship Withdrawals Easier Amid Record-High Need
The new retirement rules, part of the $1.7 trillion funding bill President Joe Biden is set to sign into law, will make so-called 401(k) hardship withdrawals easier. This comes amid a record-high...
Increased Benefits for Unemployment, Disability & More in 2023
NJ Labor Department Announces Raised Unemployment Benefits & More for 2023Photo byMorristown Minute. On January 1, the maximum benefit amount for unemployment, disability, family leave, and workers’ comp will rise an additional $30+.
Iwin Plus Co To Acquire 15 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In At-Solution Co
* IWIN PLUS CO: TO ACQUIRE 15 BILLION WON WORTH OF SHARES IN AT-SOLUTION CO
Bidstack Group Says Managing Director Francesco Petruzzelli To Resign
* FRANCESCO PETRUZZELLI HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS MANAGING DIRECTOR
Reasons Your Long-Term Disability Claim Can Be Rejected
Long-term disability insurance is an excellent policy that provides financial benefits to employees who can’t work for extended periods due to accidents, injury, or illness. Ideally, you should pay for a long-term disability insurance policy if you suffer from a medical condition that qualifies for long-term disability insurance under the policy and file a claim to qualify for these benefits.
Kwangdong Pharmaceutical To Halt Production At Food Factory Due To Fire
* KWANGDONG PHARMACEUTICAL: TO HALT PRODUCTION AT FOOD FACTORY DUE TO FIRE
Vbt Yazilim Signs Agreement For $7.5 Million With Turkey Based State Bank
* SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR $7.5 MILLION WITH TURKEY BASED STATE BANK. * RENEWAL AND ADDITIONAL LICENSE PURCHASE OF MAINSYSTEM AND DISTRIBUTED PLATFORM SOFTWARE AGREEMENT IS FOR 3 YEARS
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
