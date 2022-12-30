Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack': regional military administration
An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the regional military administration announced on Telegram, with the city's mayor citing explosions in one district. "Stay in shelters!" said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv region military administration. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said: "All emergency services are...
Romania court orders 30-day detention of influencer Andrew Tate
A Romanian court on Friday ordered the 30-day-detention of former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group. Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP Friday that four suspects -- British-US...
Israeli strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kill 2: state media
The Israeli army carried out a missile strike Monday that put Damascus International Airport out of service and killed two soldiers, Syria's state news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source. At around 2:00 am (23:00 GMT), Israel carried out an attack with "barrages of missiles, targeting Damascus International Airport...
IS claims deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city
The Islamic State group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day. "A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun," the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said.
