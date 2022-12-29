ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mac Jones showed support for former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is showing support for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is slated to miss Sunday’s game due to being in concussion protocol.

It was announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be starting in his place.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He performed well when the Patriots faced him in the season opener on September 11. He went 23-of-33 on the afternoon, throwing for 270 yards and a touchdown. The quarterback also completed 69.7 percent of his passes.

Jones showed his support for the Dolphins quarterback, as he met with the media on Thursday, per NESN’s Dakota Randall.

‘Yeah, I love Tua,” Jones said. “I think he’s just a great dude. I was fortunate to learn from him and be his friend, obviously, at Alabama. Obviously, had kind of a tough year here with the injury stuff but also has had a great year. Has played really well in almost every game.

“So, tough to hear that news. I have all the respect for him, his family, his brother, everybody. It’s a great family. I hope he feels better.”

The Patriots will look to defeat Miami on Sunday and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Miami still has several playmakers available, including their two top receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. New England will have their work cut out for them, as they look to remain in the playoff hunt.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

