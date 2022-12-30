Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Sparton Resources Announces First Tranche Of Private Placement Financing Closed
* SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED. * SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
kalkinemedia.com
Churchill Announces Closing Of Flow-Through Private Placement
* CHURCHILL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FLOW-THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
"$7 billion taxpayer bailout": Sanders tells Buttigieg to hold Southwest's CEO accountable for greed
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday urged the Transportation Department to ensure Southwest's chief executive pays a price for mass U.S. flight cancellations that have left passengers and employees stranded around the country, throwing lives into chaos and drawing further attention to the company's business practices.
Elon Musk Suddenly Sells Billions of Dollars Worth of His Company
Elon Musk sold over $3.5 billion worth of shares of his automotive company, Tesla, according to a financial filing. The United States Securities filing released on Wednesday shows that Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla. The shares were worth a total of over $3.58 billion. The sales were made this week.
decrypt.co
Biggest Crypto CEO Exits of 2022
Many major industry executives resigned or were removed as the bear market set in and contagion took hold. As the crypto market declined in 2022, the departures began en masse. Several high-profile CEO stepped down from their respective roles at the head of crypto-centric firms in 2022, including Jesse Powell of Kraken, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.
China’s 1.4 Billion Population To Drop
China has the largest population of any nation in the world, at 1.426 billion. According to a Pew analysis, that is forecast to drop to 1.313 in 2050 and 800 million in 2100. During that period, India is likely to overtake it in population. China has a problem similar to that of the US and […]
decrypt.co
Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers
Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
CoinTelegraph
FTX founder reportedly cashes out $684K after being released on bail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly cashing out large amounts of cryptocurrency soon after being released on bail, on-chain data suggests. SBF has cashed out $684,000 in crypto to an exchange in Seychelles while being under house arrest, according to the on-chain investigation by DeFi educator BowTiedIguana. Decentralized finance (DeFi)...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kalkinemedia.com
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice Of Delisting From Nasdaq
* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS-ON DEC 30, 2022, CO RECEIVED NOTICE OF DELISTING/FAILURE TO SATISFY CONTINUED LISTING RULE; TRANSFER OF LISTING FROM NASDAQ Source: (https://bit.ly/3G5sliv) Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Nasdaq Notifies Enochian Biosciences That It Would Grant Co To Regain Compliance With Listing Rule
* ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC-ON DEC 27, 2022, NASDAQ NOTIFIED CO IT HAD DETERMINED TO GRANT EXCEPTION TO ENABLE CO TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING RULE. * ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES-PURSUANT TO EXCEPTION, CO MUST FILE WITH SEC ON OR BEFORE APRIL 11, 2023, ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K, OTHER REQUIRED FILINGS Source: (https://bit.ly/3ju9J3Z) Further company coverage:
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bullish This Year? Popular Crypto Strategist Unveils BTC Outlook Based on Four-Year Cycle
A popular crypto analyst is weighing in on the potential gains of Bitcoin this year based on BTC’s four-year-cycle theory. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Rekt tells his 330,900 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin will likely bottom out this year according to the principles of the four-year cycle. The cycle...
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
coinbureau.com
Central Banks BUYING Bitcoin?! The Clearest Sign Yet!
With the crypto market looking the way it is, I know it’s easy to miss important crypto headlines. There’s one that everyone seems to have missed, and that’s that the BIS has released standards to allow central banks to hold crypto on their balance sheets. The TLDR...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bearish Warning, Says Avalanche and One Mid-Cap Altcoin Could Crash by Over 70%
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing a bearish outlook on two under-the-radar altcoins. Starting with smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX), the pseudonymous analyst and trader Capo tells his 695,000 Twitter followers that the altcoin could lose over 70% of its value as he says the present support level of around $10 appears likely to crumble.
kalkinemedia.com
Kwangdong Pharmaceutical To Halt Production At Food Factory Due To Fire
* KWANGDONG PHARMACEUTICAL: TO HALT PRODUCTION AT FOOD FACTORY DUE TO FIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold sees best quarter since mid-2020 in a Fed-driven year
(Reuters) - Gold prices were set to wrap up their best quarter since June 2020 on investor expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after its fast-paced hiking cycle kept bullion gains in check. Bullion is only down about 0.7% so far in 2022, and has...
