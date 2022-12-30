Read full article on original website
Related
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
kalkinemedia.com
Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack': regional military administration
An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the regional military administration announced on Telegram, with the city's mayor citing explosions in one district. "Stay in shelters!" said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv region military administration. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said: "All emergency services are...
kalkinemedia.com
Rex International's Unit To Subscribe For 23,809 New Shares In Xer Technologies
* UNIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 23,809 NEW SHARES IN XER TECHNOLOGIES PTE. AT A CONSIDERATION OF US$1 MILLION. * UNIT SHALL COMMIT TO INJECT A CAPITAL AMOUNT OF UP TO US$3 MILLION INTO XER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
kalkinemedia.com
Three Egypt police killed in attack in Suez Canal city: security source
Three Egyptian policemen were killed and four other people, including a police officer, wounded Friday in an attack in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, security and medical sources said. Two cars approached a checkpoint in a residential neighbourhood of the city and two armed assailants opened fire at the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kwangdong Pharmaceutical To Halt Production At Food Factory Due To Fire
* KWANGDONG PHARMACEUTICAL: TO HALT PRODUCTION AT FOOD FACTORY DUE TO FIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
IS claims deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city
The Islamic State group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day. "A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun," the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said.
US News and World Report
Oil Steady as U.S. Output Ramps up After Freeze, China Eases COVID Curbs
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady after hitting a three-week high on Tuesday as restarts at some U.S. energy plants shut by winter storms offset gains stemming from hopes of a demand recovery as China eases its COVID-19 restrictions. Brent crude was up 41 cents, or 0.5%, at $84.33 a...
ValueWalk
Coal Remains The Winner
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday reported that unemployment claims rose to 225,000 in the latest week from a revised 216,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims increased to 1.710 million in the latest week from a revised 1.669 million in the previous week. Interestingly, continuing unemployment claims have been steadily rising since October.
rigzone.com
Oil Rollercoasters In Holiday Shortened Trading Week
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looks at this week’s oil price moves, the Covid-19 situation in China, cold fronts in the U.S. and more. Read on for more detail.
Comments / 0