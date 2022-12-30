Read full article on original website
Related
stnonline.com
All Eyes on Diesel’s Future: EPA Publishes Final Truck Engine Rule
As anticipated, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published a final rule that has environmental advocates applauding but many truck and bus operators up in arms. Tuesday’s publishing of the 1,153-page final rule on further reducing oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty, on-highway engines is the first of three steps EPA said it is taking with its Clean Trucks Plan, which includes some buses. Coming are “Phase 3” greenhouse gas (GHG) standards for heavy-duty vehicles beginning in model year 2027 and proposed multipollutant standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles also beginning that same year.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
rigzone.com
Sempra Receives Export Licenses For Two LNG Projects
Energia Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico have received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-export US-sourced LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement nations. Energía Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico have received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-export US-sourced LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement (FTA) nations.
kalkinemedia.com
Sparton Resources Announces First Tranche Of Private Placement Financing Closed
* SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED. * SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
kalkinemedia.com
Kwangdong Pharmaceutical To Halt Production At Food Factory Due To Fire
* KWANGDONG PHARMACEUTICAL: TO HALT PRODUCTION AT FOOD FACTORY DUE TO FIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Alien Metals Says Bill Brodie Good Will Step Down As Non-Board CEO On Dec. 31
* ALIEN METALS LTD - ON 31ST DECEMBER 2022 BILL BRODIE GOOD WILL STEP DOWN AS NON-BOARD CEO OF COMPANY. * ALIEN METALS LTD - TROY WHITTAKER WILL ASSUME BILL BRODIE GOOD'S DUTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
kalkinemedia.com
Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital And Voting Rights
* LUNDIN MINING ANNOUNCES UPDATED SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS. * LUNDIN MINING - NUMBER OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO HAS INCREASED BY 119,453 TO 770 MILLION COMMON SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS AS AT DEC 30, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
energyintel.com
LNG Market Indicators
Sinopec has bagged approvals for two new green hydrogen projects in Inner Mongolia that are slated to start construction in the next 12 months. A big drop in pipeline gas exports to Europe will result in Russia's gas output falling 12% in 2022 from a post-Soviet record of 762.3 Bcm in 2021.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation
TUNIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% from 7.25% to combat high inflation, the bank said, marking the third hike this year. Tunisia's inflation rate jumped to a record 9.8% in November from 9.2% in...
kalkinemedia.com
NOBLE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SHARE CAPITAL
* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SHARE CAPITAL. * NOBLE CORPORATION PLC - THERE ARE OVER A TOTAL OF 134 MILLION A ORDINARY SHARES OF NOBLE ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF USD 0.00001 EACH. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
Kintavar Closes $411,900 Flow Through Private Placement For Next Phase Of Exploration At Mitchi Copper Project – Sherlock Zone
* KINTAVAR CLOSES $411,900 FLOW THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION AT MITCHI COPPER PROJECT – SHERLOCK ZONE. * KINTAVAR EXPLORATION - CO WILL USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR ADVANCING EXPLORATION ON MITCHI PROJECT, SHERLOCK ZONE AND ON REGIONAL TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Iwin Plus Co To Acquire 15 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In At-Solution Co
* IWIN PLUS CO: TO ACQUIRE 15 BILLION WON WORTH OF SHARES IN AT-SOLUTION CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
maritime-executive.com
Orsted, Neptune Energy Plan Use Offshore Wind to Power CO2 Injection
Danish offshore wind company Orsted is partnering with offshore gas firm Neptune Energy on a plan for integrated operations in the UK North Sea. The idea of running offshore oil and gas platforms on local offshore wind power has taken hold in Europe and Scandinavia, and the first project is already under way at Equinor's Hywind Tampen site. On the UKCS, the Scottish government has conducted a large offshore-wind lease round focused on supplying offshore oil platforms with emissions-free power. It is a relatively low-cost way to cut large quantities of emissions from E&P operations, which are energy-intensive and rely on large quantities of natural gas for power.
rigzone.com
Fossil Fuel Power Fell Up to 68 Percent as Blackouts Hit US South
Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation. — Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation as a winter storm hit the US Southeast, forcing blackouts that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold sees best quarter since mid-2020 in a Fed-driven year
(Reuters) - Gold prices were set to wrap up their best quarter since June 2020 on investor expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after its fast-paced hiking cycle kept bullion gains in check. Bullion is only down about 0.7% so far in 2022, and has...
kalkinemedia.com
Ecoark Receives Advances Totaling Of $125,000 From CEO
* ECOARK HOLDINGS - FROMDEC 13, 2022 THROUGH DEC 30, 2022, CO RECEIVED ADVANCES TOTALING $125,000 FROM RANDY MAY, CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD. * ECOARK HOLDINGS - CO WILL REPAY THESE ADVANCES AS AND WHEN IT HAS SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL TO DO SO. * ECOARK HOLDINGS-ON DEC 27, 2022,...
Too pricey for naughty children's stockings: Cost of coal soars in 2022
Coal prices skyrocketed in 2022 as countries increasingly turned back to the age-old fuel in lieu of costlier and cleaner natural gas.
kalkinemedia.com
Bidstack Group Says Managing Director Francesco Petruzzelli To Resign
* FRANCESCO PETRUZZELLI HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS MANAGING DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Autoblog
NanoFlowcell wants to sell electrolyte fuel-powered EVs in the U.S.
NanoFlowcell, a London-based company working on bringing a new and innovative type of electric powertrain to the market, has set up its American headquarters in New York City. It also introduced a concept car that demonstrates the technology it's been working on for years. While it's not a household name,...
kalkinemedia.com
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
Comments / 0