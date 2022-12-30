Effective: 2023-01-03 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO