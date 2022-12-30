BUTLER, NJ – Two men who decided to go ice fishing on a North Jersey lake on Friday were reported missing by family members on Saturday. Local police and fire rescue services began searching for them. Rescue divers pulled the body of one of the men from the lake. The second man is also feared to be dead at this time, but his body was not recovered. The accident happened at the Split Rock Reservoir, near Butler. According to police, at 1:59 p.m., a 911 call was received by Butler Police Department dispatch from family members who reported two missing The post One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake appeared first on Shore News Network.

BUTLER, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO