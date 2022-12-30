Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
republictigersports.com
Performance of the Week – Pink & White Edition
Kaemyn Bekemeier had already scored 65 points combined in the first three games of the Pink & White Lady Classic. She was even better when the spotlight got brighter in the final. Facing the #2 team in Class 6 and one of the top-rated players in Missouri, Grain Valley and...
republictigersports.com
Republic Earns Pink & White Title
The Lady Tigers’ romp through the state rankings continues, and this time, they earned a tournament championship, to boot. Republic whipped another state-ranked team Friday, pulling away from Grain Valley (Class 6 #2) with a big fourth quarter for a 59-48 win in the championship game of the Pink & White Lady Classic.
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
KYTV
Webster County Sheriff still looking for answers in the disappearance of Prem Prasad
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday, December 16, morning. “We’ve had several different sightings of her in the past few weeks and have...
kjluradio.com
Warsaw man seriously injured during police chase through Dallas County
A Benton County man suffers serious injuries during a police chase about 30 miles south of his hometown in neighboring Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon Hensley, 38, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Preston early Saturday morning when he crashed his truck. The patrol says Hensley’s pickup truck traveled off the side of the road, where it struck a fence and overturned.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
koamnewsnow.com
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigating head-on crash on National Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a head-on crash that occurred Saturday evening. The crash happened on N. National Ave, north of the National and Kearney Street intersection. Police say a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on and hit another car. Two people have...
koamnewsnow.com
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
KYTV
Springfield police patrol car hit after another car ran a red light
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield Police Department patrol car was hit Friday morning after another car ran a red light and hit the patrol car. According to SPD, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday morning when a car ran a red light at the intersection of Grand Street and Jefferson Avenue.
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years. According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect. In October 2022,...
KYTV
Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Regal announced it will close the Hollywood Theaters at College Station in Springfield in January. The company set the closing date for January 5. The company announced the Joplin location will remain open. Cineworld Group, the parent company, started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S....
lakeexpo.com
Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
KYTV
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
