Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Bromley Council: Shaun Slator's rape comment sparks investigation
A councillor who said on Twitter that it was "more likely" a rape victim was a prostitute whose "punter... didn't pay" is under investigation. Shaun Slator's remark was made under a post about a news report on a rape inquiry in Plumstead in the south-east London borough of Greenwich. Mr...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
Delhi hit-and-run: The woman who was dragged to death
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
BBC
Man charged with rapes in Shropshire and Worcestershire
A man has been charged with a string of sexual offences, including three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. Glenn Poyner, based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, is also charged with seven counts of rape involving a girl aged between 13 and 15. The charges relate...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
Matt Hancock bids 'fond farewell' to his app after five years
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the closure of his app. The Matt Hancock MP app debuted in 2018 with a promise to let his West Suffolk constituents follow his latest news and "promote a healthy, open and impartial debate". In his final post he said it was "time...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Liverpool carer hit by police car on walk home, inquest told
A carer was fatally injured by a police car while walking home from work on Christmas Eve, an inquest has heard. Rachael Moore, 22, died when she was hit by the Merseyside Police vehicle in the Kensington area of Liverpool just after 20:00 GMT. The inquest opening heard the driver...
BBC
Mother-and-baby homes: 'One of the greatest scandals'
"The girls were seen as something to be dealt with - and we were the embodiment of their sin." Mark McCollum was one of thousands of children born to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland who were sent to institutions shrouded in shame. His birth mother, Kathleen Maguire, was 21 years...
BBC
New Cross: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed after grudge, court hears
A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed over a year-long grudge as he walked to a boxing gym with his social worker in south-east London, a court has heard. Teon Campbell-Pitter was found fatally injured by police in Fordham Park, New Cross, Lewisham, on 13 April. Prosecutor Sally O'Neill KC told...
BBC
Manchester Arena attack: Friends of bomber jailed for drug enterprise
A drugs conspiracy involving friends of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber was "comfortably" worth £6m, a court has heard. Five men have been sentenced to between six and 12 years at Manchester Crown Court following a spin-off inquiry from the Manchester bombing investigation. The men, from south Manchester, all...
BBC
Teen beauty queen's TikTok account blocked over acne
A 16-year-old beauty queen has said her TikTok account was shut down because her acne was branded as "gruesome content". Eva, from Easingwold, North Yorkshire, said its decision had made her determined to challenge perceptions about the common skin condition. "Just because you have blemishes on the outside, it doesn't...
BBC
Ghana fishing: Abuse, corruption and death on Chinese vessels
When it comes to abuse and corruption on Chinese fishing vessels in Ghana, Bright Tsai Kweku has seen it all. He has seen Chinese crew treating local fishermen like "slaves", he says. "They beat them, they spit on them, they kick them," Mr Kweku says. "I have been through that...
BBC
Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
BBC
Corby food packaging factory closure could affect 95 jobs
A factory that produces plastic packaging for supermarkets could close with the possible loss of 95 jobs. A consultation is ongoing with workers at Berry Superfos Thermoforming in Corby, Northamptonshire, regarding the possible closure. Berry Global Group has proposed the closure to "streamline operations, increase capacity utilization, and best serve...
Comments / 0