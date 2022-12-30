Marinette highlights Rightsizing effects on teachers, students

MARINETTE—The smell of popcorn floods the new lunchroom at the Marinette Primary School. Friday is popcorn day, said Kathy Kostrova, Marinette Primary School Principal.

Students walk around in T-shirts, and teachers play cozy music in each carpeted classroom—the school is inviting and warm for a December morning. Students play on the new equipment at recess as a snowfall hushes their laughter—it’s the day after a snow day. Still, inside, children remain quiet and listen to instructions, cutting out snowmen and ornaments.

“It feels safe,” Kostrova said. “Safety is the first thing that we build here at this level. That’s something we’re very proud of.”

The Marinette School District is about four months into the completion of its Rightsizing project, a way to better support students through infrastructure upgrades. The project, passed through a $30.92 million referendum proposal in November 2020, combined schools for kids up to Grade 4, so each grade level is in the same building. It also involved significant additions to the renamed Marinette Primary School (previously Merryman), 1520 Mott St., and Marinette Intermediate School (previously Park), 826 Owena St., as well as updates to the middle school cafeteria and high school library.

That means a child starting at the earliest levels will be in a learning center for the entirety of their elementary education—a structure that creates a comfortable environment and routine.

“If kids aren’t emotionally ready to learn, they can’t academically learn,” Kostrova said.

With the Rightsizing, all resources were pooled into four buildings instead of six. For a student in need of help or a student in crisis, this is a lifesaver.

Primary and Intermediate, middle school, and high school students have access to a nurse, counselors, a psychologist, youth advocates (Primary and Intermediate only), and a school social worker (social worker for Intermediate, middle and high school only). Students also have access to support with the English language if they need it.

Students with disabilities have access to special education teachers, educational associates, speech-language therapists, occupational therapists and their assistants, plus a physical therapist.

Angie Smith, a 4th Grade teacher at Intermediate, said her kids love the new classroom. She loves the new desks and chairs—each with wheels that allow maximum mobility.

“We switch seats every month, so they have to collaborate with different people every month,” Smith said. “It gives everyone a chance to be leaders, supporters and get help from other students. They learn how to problem-solve and work together. It’s a lot more flexible.”

Stephanie Betts, Intermediate School principal, said learning has increased because teachers from the same grade levels can communicate more quickly. Not to mention, students can find more friends.

“When you bring three schools together, it gives students the ability to find like-minded people,” Betts said.

Amanda Lesandrini, a 1st Grade teacher at the Primary school, said having another 1st Grade teacher next door has allowed her to move through lesson plans more efficiently and quickly. She often asks the teacher next door what lesson plan she’s on or how a situation panned out. As a newer teacher, it’s huge.

“Last year, I was on a different wing than the other two 2nd Grade teachers,” Lesandrini said. “With it being my first year last year, if I ever wanted to ask them something, I wouldn’t really have the time to leave the classroom and go down the hallway.”

Each classroom has a door or “passway” or “pass door”—a connecting door that allows for more open communication. The door is similar to an adjoining room in a hotel, allowing for more open communication between classrooms.

The design of the classrooms and its doors, chairs and desks may seem like a cosmetic upgrade, but it results in a student’s improved academic performance. The new design of the buildings also allowed for “collaboration rooms” that accommodate a teacher and a couple of students. Depending on students’ academic performance, they may visit different teachers for more focused attention in these rooms throughout the day.

With the consolidation of schools, the district also balanced its class sizes, which were unevenly distributed from school to school. Balanced class sizes allow teachers to focus more attention on each student.

Students in her class are “just thriving” with the goal setting in place for her students, Lesandrini said, who’s been in the district for eight years.

Communication is easier for promoting co-curricular sports when students of a particular grade level are in one building. The numbers are up for both boys and girls 4th Grade basketball, said superintendent Corry Lambie.

Both principals also said they saw a noticeable change in kids at Primary and Intermediate. Meanwhile, the middle and high schools underwent significant renovations in their common gathering spaces.

“The work to modernize our learning spaces for students and staff makes me smile every time I think about it,” Lambie said.

He said the middle school cafeteria and high school library were long overdue for a facelift. The upgrades were the most extensive renovation he’s seen in his tenure, which spans more than 25 years in the district. With the updates, the goal is to keep the spaces modern, with new accommodations for technology or class sizes, should the need arise.

“The referendum didn’t have a lot to do with declining enrollment,” he said. “It was more Rightsizing to better service the students and facilities we have.”

State aid is based on the number of students, so a lower enrollment means the district gets less money. Lambie said Marinette’s enrollment is gradually declining, with 120 students per class.

Lambie said referendums are becoming common when a district wants to renovate its schools.

“It’s the current fad, if you will, that a lot of school districts are having to go this approach to try and continue to operate as they need,” Lambie said.

The Board of Education recently accepted an offer, with contingency, for the purchase of Sunrise Early Learning Center. They’re currently looking for a buyer for Garfield Elementary. These were the two buildings the district determined they didn’t need.

The district is very thankful, said Tom Tickler, facilities director. The residents who lived nearby the construction cooperated smoothly with the constant trucks and semis. He said the community’s support says something about Marinette—everyone came together.

“It’s not the Merryman Knights or Park Panthers,” Tickler said. “It is the Marines.”

