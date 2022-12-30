ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Pickleball fever catches on in Marinette, Menominee and beyond

By JOSH LACY EagleHerald sports contributor
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

MARINETTE—Pickleball is among the fastest growing sports in the world, and it is alive and well even here in our neck of the woods.

When the Marinette Community REC Center opened its doors in January of 2019, it did so with four dedicated courts, and the pickleball community immediately put them to use.

With opportunities to play at both the REC and the Marinette Menominee YMCA, the local pickleball scene has picked up steam with tournaments that have brought in players from across the region and learn to play classes that fill up quickly.

Pickleball was invented in 1965, though the current governing body, USA Pickleball Association (now simply USA Pickleball) appeared more recently in 2005.

When the REC opened its doors in 2019, USA Pickleball drew nearly 28,000 fans to its National Championship in Indian Wells, Calif, while the organization reported a 1,000% membership growth rate in the previous five years.

Four short years later, the sport is continuing to grow exponentially including in the Marinette and Menominee area.

“When we opened, there were already people wanting to play and half the battle was knowing when other people would be playing,” commented Marinette Executive Director of Recreation and Events Gavin Scray.

So, the REC Center began offering open-pickleball hours Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-noon and 4-8 p.m.) and on Sunday (noon-6). Shortly after, those open hours began to draw regular crowds.

Similarly, the YMCA offers pickleball hours Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m.

“Those that come to play pickleball at the Y will find a fun group of people with a welcoming atmosphere,” MMYMCA CEO Jenni Campbell said. “All ages and abilities are welcomed to play. Seasoned players are very encouraging and take newbies right under their wing. It’s a great way to move your body, socialize and have fun.”

Luann Dubuy and Mary Seymour are among those regulars at the REC, playing several times a week in the morning time slot.

Dubuy is a newcomer, having just picked up a paddle this holiday season, and an example of how easy it is to get started.

“My daughter and her fiancé came from Chicago for Thanksgiving,” Dubuy said. “They had been playing there, and they brought an extra paddle and said, ‘let’s go play,’ and I’ve been playing ever since.”

A runner, Dubuy was already a regular at the REC, utilizing the indoor track in the winter months, and knew where to find some courts.

“Once I started playing, I realized this is actually fun!” she said.

“These are all good people,” Dubuy said of the morning regulars. “They’re very helpful and always giving me pointers and things to do.”

Seymour began playing three years ago when she saw an ad at the REC for a “learn to play” class and continues to play at least three days a week.

Seymour even picked up a third-place finish in women’s doubles at a tournament at the REC earlier this year.

“We try to tell people that you should try it and see if you like it,” Seymour said. “You will be able to tell right away if this is for you. As soon as I started playing, I said, ‘oh I love this game!’ It’s like an addiction and you have to play it because it’s so much fun.”

“Those groups that come for open-pickleball have started to become more organized, and that’s when it began to take off,” Scray said.

Enter Marinette Menominee area Pickleball Incorporated (MMPI). The organization, which can be found on Facebook, has begun putting on tournaments and offering very popular learn to play courses in conjunction with the M&M Area Community Foundation.

In 2022, the REC played host to three pickleball tournaments which each drew in well over 100 participants. Those participants included locals as well as players ranging throughout the region with around 75% travelling more than 20 miles to enjoy our community facility.

The group’s learn to play courses are offered at intervals at both the REC and the YMCA and have become increasingly popular. January’s course at the REC is already full, but signups for a January 23-27 class at the YMCA are ongoing.

Access to both facilities is easy and cost effective, and both facilities have paddles and balls on hand for those who do not have their own.

Players at the REC can either use a $3 day pass or purchase a monthly membership for $25. Players at the Y can either buy a membership, a facility day pass, or a $7 fitness pass drop in.

