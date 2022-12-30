Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
UK's most premature twins spend first Christmas at home
A pair of "miracle twins" thought to be the UK's most premature to survive are spending their first proper Christmas at home. Brother and sister Harry and Harley Crane, from Heanor in Derbyshire, were born at 22 weeks and five days and weighed just over 1lb 10oz each. Their parents...
BBC
Coventry great-grandfather raises £12k in year-long walking challenge
A great-grandfather has completed a year-long walking challenge and raised £12,000 for charity. Tony Cunningham, 73, from Coventry, pledged to walk 10 miles a day throughout 2022, and finished his final lap of the city's Memorial Park on New Year's Eve. Donations will be given to Molly Ollys Wishes,...
BBC
New Year Honours for Hull 4 Heroes founder and lifeboat boss
A lifeboat manager and an armed forces charity founder have been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Sue Hickson-Marsay, from Hornsea Inshore Rescue, has been appointed MBE for services to the community. Paul Matson, who founded Hull 4 Heroes, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services...
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
BBC
Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say
A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed. Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the woman with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day...
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police hunt as serial arsonist flees hospital unit
A serial arsonist has absconded from a mental health unit in Northampton, sparking a county-wide police hunt. Johnny Brady was given a hospital order for a string of devastating attacks on schools and churches in Derbyshire and a previous serious assault. The 19-year-old went missing from St Andrew's Healthcare facility...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbing: Birmingham nightclub's licence suspended
The nightclub where a 23-year-old footballer died in a knife attack has had its licence suspended for 28 days. Birmingham City Council held an urgent meeting earlier after police said there had been "serious management failings" at the Crane venue. The West Midlands force said Cody Fisher had died during...
Shoppers break into brawls as they fight for Boxing Day bargains
We all know how heated it can get while shopping in the Boxing Day sales, however, tensions seemingly boiled over as police were forced to address an 'altercation' at a shop in London. Two women were reportedly forced apart after an ugly fight broke out at Pull&Bear in Oxford Street.
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship
Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship off the Australian coast after a potentially harmful growth was found on its hull. The Viking Orion was reportedly denied permission to dock in Adelaide after authorities discovered "biofoul" - an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae, or small animals. This...
BBC
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man killed in A5 Lichfield crash
The family of a man who died in a car crash said he "brightened up the lives of so many people". Richard Allen's Ford Fiesta collided with a Volkswagen on 23 December on the A5 Wall bypass, Lichfield, at about 22:20 GMT. A 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area has...
BBC
Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer. Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and...
Comments / 0