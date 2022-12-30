Nancy Douglas reflects on career and future of Menominee

MENOMINEE—Whenever Nancy Douglas deals with people, she asks, “what state are you in”?

It’s just one of the quirks of being in a border town. For Douglas, the director of the Menominee Business Development Corporation (MBDC), working is like breathing. Her connections in Menominee County and throughout Michigan and Wisconsin facilitate the conversations needed to bring jobs to the area. While retiring at the end of December, she’s not going anywhere.

“I really would not like to give anyone advice, but I would say, if I’m asked, that I’m happy to work with anybody and offer whatever help I can,” she said, speaking to her successors. “I’m not going away. This is my town, too.”

Douglas, who admits to being “80-ish,” created Menominee’s signature event, the annual Waterfront Festival. Now, as she sits back, she reflects on her storied career in Menominee, which spans almost 40 years. However, that’s not where she started—Douglas is originally from New York. Having moved to Detroit, then Boston, she finally settled in Menominee in 1973, two years before the Kmart opened.

She started at the Chamber of Commerce and worked as the president for 25 years. She also was the Economic Development Partnership director and the executive director of the BAMC Foundation. Along with her position at the MBDC, she currently serves as the vice chair of the Menominee County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. Say those organizations five times fast.

Her proudest project was Great Lakes Pulp & Fiber in the ‘90s, now Resolute Forest Products.

“When I visit there now, I see 40-year-old men who used to be fresh out of high school and working there now,” she said. “It’s been a great company. It pays well. It’s the kind of jobs we need more of in this area.”

Lloyd House I and II, the renovated historic buildings on 1st Street, were also significant undertakings. The Lloyd I building opened in 1925, while Lloyd II was originally the Oddfellows building. The lists the Menominee River Harbor Deepening Project as a new development for the area, which will expand shipping, the commercial park and allow Marinette Marine to build bigger warships.

A lot goes on behind the scenes to get these projects done.

“There’s so much we do in the economic world that’s done in private, so I don’t always get to talk about it,” she said.

Still, it must be satisfying.

“It is, it is,” she said.

Douglas said she was “glad” to be a part of the $67,500 grant that brought three fish sculptures to Menominee. As she poses beneath the rusted brown trout statue, she remarks that she hates photos. But she still poses. She still smirks.

“I think I survived a lot because I have a sense of humor,” she said, reflecting on how hard it was to be a female leader in Menominee. “It got a lot easier over the years.”

The city has been through a lot in the past few months with the fire at Resolute Forest Products. In October, a fire burned large portions of the building down. Johnson Controls, a tenant in the warehouse building owned by KK Integrated Logistics (KKIL), relocated its employees to temporary locations. Resolute employees are helping with the cleanup. Douglas said that KKIL would rebuild.

“Throughout this whole time, no one’s lost a job,” she said.

As she heads out of her public-facing role, the city is close to the end of its marijuana lawsuit, which will determine the validity of licenses currently issued to businesses. For that, she has much less to say.

“It’s a city council decision,” she said. “They have plenty of information to make the decision—it’s their call.”

Her primary focus is the Kmart property in terms of Menominee’s upcoming projects. She said that site preparation concepts are underway for how the hotel and, later, the apartment buildings will fit on the property.

“The Kmart project is just a really nice way to finish up,” she said. “We’re in good hands there.”

Although the project will take a couple of years, she’s impressed by the county’s work to get the Brownfield development zone approved by the state. Brownfields incentivize businesses to build in challenging areas, and the city entertained the subject around 20 years ago. This year, the timing was right.

“I really think the Kmart project and the establishment of the Brownfield authority is the most significant proactive step the city and county have taken,” Douglas said.

The Brownfield will bring in projects to help the community, she said.

“I think when good things happen in either community, it benefits us all,” she said.

Menominee is closed off in terms of its land. Finding a place to open up a new business can take time and effort.

“The biggest issue is the city of Menominee does not have a lot of room for growth,” she said. “There’s the river on the south, the bay to the east, the airport on the west and to the north is the township.”

She said that state programs, grants and tax reductions are primarily available to businesses that can provide a public purpose like creating family-supporting jobs or meet a historical goal, like restoration.

Whoever fills her shoes will have a lot to do, but at least it’s things that matter.

“This is an opportunity for the city and county to step back and decide if and what they want to do about economic growth,” she said.

She thinks the city has been good with tax abatements and that her organization, MDBC, has done a good job over the last 12 to 15 years.

But just like Kmart, businesses come and go. And so does she. Full circle. If there’s an investment in growth, the city will find its stride. It will look different without Douglas, though.

“It will not be the same,” she said. “It might be better.”

