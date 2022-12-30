ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

9 things you didn’t know about the Marinette Community REC Center

By ERIN NOHA EagleHerald Staff Writer
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tozch_0jyMeoOw00

MARINETTE—For the Marinette Community REC center, it’s about more than hockey.

“With the REC Center, they tend to think of us as just a hockey center,” said Adrienne Lacy, recreation superintendent at the REC Center. “It’s the rest of the building they don’t know about.”

The building, located at 2501 Pierce Ave., had a pandemic-fueled start but is finishing out its first full calendar year in operation. It opened in 2019, but the coronavirus closed it down in 2020, with restrictions in 2021.

“It’s not an inactive community,” she said. “There’s plenty of people who want to be doing things. It’s just finding what they want.”

As the REC Center sets the baseline for years to come, there are plenty of opportunities to get active. Here are nine things you might not know about the REC Center.

1. Anyone can join.

Lacy said there are no differences in the fees, whether you’re a resident or not. They have visitors from Escanaba, Marquette and the surrounding areas. They’ve even hosted a youth hockey tournament for girls from Canada, Chicago, Madison and lower Michigan.

“We were a good middle ground,” she said.

The yearly memberships are $150 for a student, $300 for an adult and $425 for a family, while monthly memberships are $25 for an individual and $50 for a family.

A day pass is $3 for each room, whether it’s the ice rink, activity hall or track. A $6 day pass will allow access to all three rooms, with an extra charge for skate rentals. A daily family pass is $15 for up to five people.

2. Skate outside for free.

People may not realize that the REC Center still provides outdoor ice skating at the old Civic Center, 2000 Alice Lane. While they don’t offer skates, the REC Center keeps the lights on until 10 p.m.

“It’s on the old ice pad,” she said. “The equipment is still there, so all we have to do is turn it on.”

3. Rent a room for a birthday.

The REC Center does a lot of rentals for birthday parties, Lacy said, with three rooms to rent out at $30 an hour for a group of about 25 and a large community room at $75 an hour.

4. They’re one of the largest high school employers.

The center starts hiring for summer help in March, so any students interested in getting involved should bookmark a reminder in their calendars, Lacy said.

5. They’re host to several events.

The most recent event, “From 1 to 92,” was a Christmas show with a full band. They’re trying to bring more live music and have used the activity hall for craft shows, BBQ cookoffs and boating shows.

With a concrete floor, the facility can accommodate vehicles driving into the facility—the Marinette High School band even hosted a haunted house during Halloween where they split the proceeds with the REC Center.

6. They host toddler classes.

For $20 a class, parents can enroll toddlers in many opportunities, including Sporties for Shorties, sports for 2- to 4-year-olds, and Music and Movement, where toddlers can color and dance to the beat.

7. The track is free.

The free track is a popular element of the REC Center and is free to all visitors. The track saw 25,000 visits in 2022, which averages out to 64 visits a day.

“Winter is when it’s busy,” Lacy said.

8. Day camps are growing.

In 2019, they opened a day camp with 35 kids—that number grew to 96 in 2021. With 126 kids this year, they moved the bigger ones to the Civic Center for programming.

“That took behaviors down a lot,” Lacy said.

9. They have Tae Kwon Do classes.

Learn the martial art of Tae Kwon Do, or enroll in Tai Chi or Eskrima, a weapons-based martial arts practice. Arising Martial Arts has a gym in the building and accepts monthly tuition for kids interested in learning an ancient tradition.

Young or old, they see so many more people now with the new building.

“I feel like we’re probably a recreation department more for everyone now,” she said.

Erin Noha can be reached by email at enoha@eagleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Projects in Green Bay and Sheboygan Win AARP WI Grants

Quick-action community improvement proposals submitted by organizations in three Wisconsin cities, Green Bay, Ladysmith, and Sheboygan, have been selected to receive the final AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grants of 2022. The City of Sheboygan is creating sort of a city hall on wheels. Chad Pelishek, Director...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Door County New Year’s Day Events

Get wet, get silly and get outside to start the new year!. If your New Year’s resolution is to get outside more or to move more, start off strong with one of these four free hikes. A state-park vehicle sticker is required for all except the Crossroads hike. 9:30...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
viatravelers.com

14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin

If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
GREEN BAY, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Fundraiser tops $100,000 for family of teen who died with flu, strep

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for the family of a local girl who died due to complications caused by Influenza A and Strep B has raised more than $100,000. Ava Schmidt, 14, passed away on Dec. 21. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School in the Howard-Suamico School District.
HOWARD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years

Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home

SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

De Pere Police are looking for church intruder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department is trying to identify a woman who was involved in a trespassing incident at Our Lady of Lourdes church. If anyone has information concerning this case, please call the De Pere Police Department at 920 339 4080 ext #1279 for Detective Hanson. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.
DE PERE, WI
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of top news of the week — and a wish for a very Happy New Year

Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Two People Arrested In Late-Night Meth Bust In Escanaba

Two people were arrested in an overnight drug bust Thursday during a traffic stop in Escanaba. The Escanaba Public Safety Department says it stopped the vehicle in the 700 Block of North Lincoln Road at just after 2 a.m.. The woman who was driving, Brittany Schneider, was taken into custody...
ESCANABA, MI
wearegreenbay.com

$1,500 worth of meth seized during Menominee Co. traffic stop, driver arrested for OWI

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police Officers found $1,500 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday and arrested the driver for OWI. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, officers conducted the traffic stop around 2:10 p.m. on December 27 while working an impaired driving grant under the Tribal Highway Safety Program.
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
617
Followers
880
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy