9 things you didn’t know about the Marinette Community REC Center

MARINETTE—For the Marinette Community REC center, it’s about more than hockey.

“With the REC Center, they tend to think of us as just a hockey center,” said Adrienne Lacy, recreation superintendent at the REC Center. “It’s the rest of the building they don’t know about.”

The building, located at 2501 Pierce Ave., had a pandemic-fueled start but is finishing out its first full calendar year in operation. It opened in 2019, but the coronavirus closed it down in 2020, with restrictions in 2021.

“It’s not an inactive community,” she said. “There’s plenty of people who want to be doing things. It’s just finding what they want.”

As the REC Center sets the baseline for years to come, there are plenty of opportunities to get active. Here are nine things you might not know about the REC Center.

1. Anyone can join.

Lacy said there are no differences in the fees, whether you’re a resident or not. They have visitors from Escanaba, Marquette and the surrounding areas. They’ve even hosted a youth hockey tournament for girls from Canada, Chicago, Madison and lower Michigan.

“We were a good middle ground,” she said.

The yearly memberships are $150 for a student, $300 for an adult and $425 for a family, while monthly memberships are $25 for an individual and $50 for a family.

A day pass is $3 for each room, whether it’s the ice rink, activity hall or track. A $6 day pass will allow access to all three rooms, with an extra charge for skate rentals. A daily family pass is $15 for up to five people.

2. Skate outside for free.

People may not realize that the REC Center still provides outdoor ice skating at the old Civic Center, 2000 Alice Lane. While they don’t offer skates, the REC Center keeps the lights on until 10 p.m.

“It’s on the old ice pad,” she said. “The equipment is still there, so all we have to do is turn it on.”

3. Rent a room for a birthday.

The REC Center does a lot of rentals for birthday parties, Lacy said, with three rooms to rent out at $30 an hour for a group of about 25 and a large community room at $75 an hour.

4. They’re one of the largest high school employers.

The center starts hiring for summer help in March, so any students interested in getting involved should bookmark a reminder in their calendars, Lacy said.

5. They’re host to several events.

The most recent event, “From 1 to 92,” was a Christmas show with a full band. They’re trying to bring more live music and have used the activity hall for craft shows, BBQ cookoffs and boating shows.

With a concrete floor, the facility can accommodate vehicles driving into the facility—the Marinette High School band even hosted a haunted house during Halloween where they split the proceeds with the REC Center.

6. They host toddler classes.

For $20 a class, parents can enroll toddlers in many opportunities, including Sporties for Shorties, sports for 2- to 4-year-olds, and Music and Movement, where toddlers can color and dance to the beat.

7. The track is free.

The free track is a popular element of the REC Center and is free to all visitors. The track saw 25,000 visits in 2022, which averages out to 64 visits a day.

“Winter is when it’s busy,” Lacy said.

8. Day camps are growing.

In 2019, they opened a day camp with 35 kids—that number grew to 96 in 2021. With 126 kids this year, they moved the bigger ones to the Civic Center for programming.

“That took behaviors down a lot,” Lacy said.

9. They have Tae Kwon Do classes.

Learn the martial art of Tae Kwon Do, or enroll in Tai Chi or Eskrima, a weapons-based martial arts practice. Arising Martial Arts has a gym in the building and accepts monthly tuition for kids interested in learning an ancient tradition.

Young or old, they see so many more people now with the new building.

“I feel like we’re probably a recreation department more for everyone now,” she said.

Erin Noha can be reached by email at enoha@eagleherald.com