Menominee, MI

'Something for everyone': Meta365 aims to help build healthy community

By MATT LEHMANN EagleHerald Sports Editor
 3 days ago

MENOMINEE—Staying in shape has gotten much more convenient for residents of Menominee thanks to the area’s newest fitness center.

Meta365 Fitness opened on July 15 and is the only 24-hour access gym in Menominee. Located in the M&M Plaza next to Flagstar Bank, the gym is owned and operated by Aaron Kurz.

Despite his chiseled physique, Kurz’s life was not always one of physical fitness.

“I was about 270 pounds back in 2013, and I was always the overweight kid in my family and got picked on a lot growing up. So, a friend and I decided one day that we were going to get up, get to a gym and try to lose 20 pounds,” he said. “I got through the 20 pounds and just kept losing weight, and I ended up losing about 100 pounds that first year. Then everyone said I was too skinny, so I started to build that muscle up and in December of 2013, I became a certified personal trainer.”

Kurz spent nearly a decade as a personal trainer at various gyms throughout the area, an experience that gave him the inspiration to open one of his own.

“I worked at nearly every gym in the area, plugging away at what each gym did well and what each one did wrong,” he said. “The biggest difference with this place is that we’re trying to build a community, not just a gym. We’re trying to have a little something for everyone.”

Indeed, Meta365 does have a little something for everyone.

The gym’s clients, who range in age from six years old to people in their early 80s, can partake in a variety of classes for $5 per class.

Meta365 offers the standard gym equipment (treadmills, free weights, etc.), but also boasts a wide range of classes including yoga, meditation, self-defense, Tae Kwon Do and kickboxing. A private room exists for bodybuilders that wish to work on their poses away from prying eyes.

Meta365 also collaborates with the Bay Area Academy of Dance, who present a hip-hop dance class for adults on Thursdays.

For those really feeling adventurous, Meta365 offers a 4 a.m. “boot camp” for women with Jaimie Parrett.

Kurz added that Meta365’s nutrition store, of which members receive a 20 percent discount, helps separate it from other gyms in the area.

“What sets us apart is that we’re the only 24-hour gym in the area with the Glofox app, and that lets you sign up for a membership without having to come to the gym,” he said. “We also have a nutrition store on the app as well, so if you come in at 2 a.m. and you need to get some protein, you can go right on the app, purchase it and take it off the counter.”

The nutrition store, which boasts pre-workout powders, protein bars and other items, is open to the public without a membership.

Meta365’s staff includes Kurz and seven other personal trainers, all of which come with different areas of expertise.

“All of our trainers are certified and we all come from different backgrounds. We have a body building specialist, a fat loss specialist, a youth athletic specialist and nutritionists,” Kurz said. “If you come looking for some guidance of any sort, I’m not going to stick you with any personal trainer like most gyms do. We ask what your goals are, we figure out what your needs are and we put you with a personal trainer that best fits those needs.”

Kurtz said that Meta365’s membership numbers have already blown away even the most optimistic of projections since the gym’s grand opening.

“We’re close to 300 members already, which is what we expected to get in the first year. We’ve doubled what we were projecting, so that’s very good,” he said.

Membership fees range from $35 per month to $300 for one year. No signup fees, hidden fees or maintenance fees are tacked on, and no Michigan service tax is included. Family and other special rates are available.

Anyone apprehensive about joining Meta365 has nothing to worry about, according to Kurz.

“We have a five-year lease, and the biggest thing I can tell the community is that we’ll be sticking around. All of our equipment is bought and paid for. There’s no loans or anything that we have to worry about, so there’s no need to fear us going under,” he said.

