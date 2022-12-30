ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Did You Know This Iconic Device was Invented in Texas?

No Tex-Mex meal is complete without a refreshing margarita. You especially know you are in a quality Tex-Mex restaurant when they have one of those iconic frozen margarita machines. Did you know the frozen margarita machine was actually invented in Texas. Dallas restaurant owner Mariano Martinez invented the idea after...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans celebrate New Year’s Eve at Lake Palestine

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Great weather and pristine views at Lake Palestine made this New Year’s Eve special for some East Texans. The Wranglers band played classic rock and country from 6 to 10 p.m. Professional fireworks were scheduled at the point pier for 10 p.m. “One thing tonight we are really trying to […]
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Happy birthday, Texas: Celebrating 177 years of statehood

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 177 years ago on December 29, 1845, U.S. President James K. Polk signed The Republic of Texas into statehood, making Texas the 28th United State. Though as history goes, the timeline from start to finish was anything but straightforward. Each action and reaction shaping the area into the Lone Star state […]
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!

Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Toyota ShareLunker Program Launches 37th Season This Weekend

ATHENS – Anglers across Texas and the nation have their calendars marked for opening day of a new Toyota ShareLunker season. The 37th season kicks off New Year’s Day as anglers cast their lines in hopes of landing a Legacy Lunker largemouth bass (13-plus pounds) in Texas’ world-class fisheries.
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Beautiful Hikes To Explore On The Texas Gulf Coast

Hikers won’t find towering, craggy mountains to explore, but what the Texas Gulf Coast offers is just as beautiful. Miles and miles of salt marshes, estuaries, and maritime woodlands make for an incredible hiking experience. Best of all, these trails are easy walking with short distances — perfect if you have little ones.
TEXAS STATE
B93

B93

Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy