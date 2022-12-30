Monika Czinano crosses 2,000 career points in No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball’s win against Purdue

Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Comeback effort not enough as Iowa women’s basketball takes first Big Ten loss at Illinois
Illinois handed No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball a 90-86 loss on Sunday — their first of the Big Ten season. Going into the game, Iowa had won seven straight games against Illinois. The Hawkeyes looked like they were poised to continue that streak at State Farm Center in...
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football took down Kentucky, 21-0, on Saturday in the Music City Bowl to end the 2022 season. With the win, the Hawkeyes avenged their 20-17 loss to the Wildcats in the 2022 Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022. Iowa was missing both starting quarterback Spencer...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football could compete with the Big Ten’s top teams in 2023 with marginal offensive improvement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football’s 2022 campaign wasn’t pretty. The Hawkeyes looked great at times, but at others, they looked like the bottom feeders of the Big Ten Conference. Through the wins and losses, Iowa consistently did two things — play stout defense and piss-poor offense. At...
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Purdue
Iowa defeated Purdue, 83-68, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Monika Czinano, the fifth-year center of the Hawkeyes, surpassed 2,000 total career points on a free throw. She ranks 5th in all-time scoring and is the second Hawkeye player this season to break 2,000 points with guard Caitlin Clark also surpassing the mark.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor announces return for fourth season
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor was 85 percent set on moving up to the NFL a month ago. But after conversations with his coaches and family, he decided to return to Iowa for a fourth year with the Hawkeyes. “Although the time is probably right to leave, it was just...
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football will play its final game of the season Saturday against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The Wildcats and Hawkeyes are meeting for the second consecutive bowl season — Kentucky beat Iowa, 20-17, in the 2022 Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. The Hawkeyes...
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announces transfer to Northern Illinois
Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announced his transfer to Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon via Twitter. Williams redshirted in 2020 and then appeared in all 14 games in 2021, making one start. After accumulating 305 rushing yards on 65 totes in 2021, the sophomore was listed as the first-string...
Daily Iowan
Quarterback chaos: Iowa and Kentucky to start backup signal-callers in Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa and Kentucky football fans will both see new faces under center in Saturday’s Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. The Hawkeyes will be starting Joe Labas, who began the year as a third-string quarterback, and the Wildcats might deploy multiple signal-callers. The Hawkeyes do...
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa walks onto the field before the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Iowa played in the Music City Bowl for the first time. The Hawkeyes became the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating the Wildcats, 21-0.
Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Recap of a Crazy 2022 Football Season
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He...
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2022 Solider Salute College Wrestling Tournament – day two
On the second day of the 2022 Soldier Salute College Wrestling Tournament, the Iowa men’s wrestling team sent 11 of their wrestlers to the finals and the women sent four to the finals and two to round-robin brackets. No. 1 nationally ranked 125-pound Spencer Lee led the charge with...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Hamburg Inn No. 2 to close in 2023
Hamburg Inn No. 2, Iowa City’s famed restaurant for hosting political candidates, will close Jan. 8, 2023. Located at 214 N. Linn St., the restaurant has been an Iowa City staple for nearly nine decades. Katy Wells, Hamburg assistant manager, said it is uncertain whether Hamburg will be closed...
