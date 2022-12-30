ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Monika Czinano crosses 2,000 career points in No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball’s win against Purdue

By About the Writer he/him/his Email:
Daily Iowan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Purdue

Iowa defeated Purdue, 83-68, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Monika Czinano, the fifth-year center of the Hawkeyes, surpassed 2,000 total career points on a free throw. She ranks 5th in all-time scoring and is the second Hawkeye player this season to break 2,000 points with guard Caitlin Clark also surpassing the mark.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Iowan

Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa walks onto the field before the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Iowa played in the Music City Bowl for the first time. The Hawkeyes became the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating the Wildcats, 21-0.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Iowan

Photos: 2022 Solider Salute College Wrestling Tournament – day two

On the second day of the 2022 Soldier Salute College Wrestling Tournament, the Iowa men’s wrestling team sent 11 of their wrestlers to the finals and the women sent four to the finals and two to round-robin brackets. No. 1 nationally ranked 125-pound Spencer Lee led the charge with...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Hamburg Inn No. 2 to close in 2023

Hamburg Inn No. 2, Iowa City’s famed restaurant for hosting political candidates, will close Jan. 8, 2023. Located at 214 N. Linn St., the restaurant has been an Iowa City staple for nearly nine decades. Katy Wells, Hamburg assistant manager, said it is uncertain whether Hamburg will be closed...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy