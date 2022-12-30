HPU growth reaches new heights
Editor’s note: No. 9 of the top 10 stories of 2022.
HIGH POINT — Even by the standards for growth at High Point University set in the past 15 years, 2022 became a banner year.
Editor’s note: No. 9 of the top 10 stories of 2022.
HIGH POINT — Even by the standards for growth at High Point University set in the past 15 years, 2022 became a banner year.
if your a local or a former employee of this city or college you find it hard to be happy for what the locals actually suffer at the cost of this schools success it's just a sad shame to have to sit back and watch people who obviously don't care what it cost anyone cheer this mess on
Media Account for High Point Enterprise
Comments / 2