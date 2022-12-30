Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals are 2-6 on their home court. Louisville is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record. The...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO