ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 63, BELMONT 45

Percentages: FG .327, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Sheppard 2-6, Tyson 1-3, Friberg 1-6, Brauns 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Gillespie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gillespie 2, Jakubicek). Turnovers: 14 (Sheppard 6, Davidson 2, Tyson 2, Friberg, Gillespie, Jakubicek, Shanks). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 65, Washington St. 54

COLORADO (12-3) Vonleh 8-12 4-6 20, Miller 6-14 2-3 14, Formann 3-12 2-2 9, Jones 2-3 2-2 6, Sherrod 1-7 2-4 4, McLeod 0-1 0-0 0, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0, Sadler 1-4 0-0 2, Wetta 4-5 2-2 10, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 14-19 65. WASHINGTON ST. (10-4) Motuga...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

Butler 80, Georgetown 51

BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
GEORGETOWN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi 61, Mississippi St. 50

MISSISSIPPI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.3, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Baker 3-5, Collins 1-9, Eaton 1-3, Taylor 0-3, Davis 0-2) Blocked Shots: 9 (Igbokwe 4, Singleton 2, Collins 1, Scott 1, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 17 (Scott 3, Taylor 3, Collins 2, Baker 2, Igbokwe 2, Team 2, Davis 1,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17

Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 Min_FG Joseph 21, 10:38. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 1:12. Minnesota 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:13. Green Bay 7, Minnesota 3. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. Green Bay 14, Minnesota 3.
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79

Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Murray 3-9, C.McCaffery 2-3, P.McCaffery 1-4, Perkins 1-4, Sandfort 0-2, Ulis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca). Turnovers: 7 (Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery 2, Murray, Perkins). Steals: 3 (P.McCaffery, Perkins, Ulis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Porterville Recorder

Tulane 96, Memphis 89

MEMPHIS (11-4) C.Lawson 1-4 2-2 4, D.Williams 8-16 3-5 19, Davis 7-18 14-17 31, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 7, Lomax 3-7 0-0 8, McCadden 4-8 0-0 8, Kennedy 2-5 0-2 6, Franklin 2-5 0-2 6, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 21-30 89. TULANE (8-5) Cross 4-8 3-3 12, Pope 2-5...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

SACRAMENTO (108) Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy