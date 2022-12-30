Read full article on original website
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver 123, Boston 111
Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
Minnesota faces Denver, seeks to end 6-game skid
Denver Nuggets (24-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its six-game skid when the Timberwolves play Denver. The Timberwolves are 4-4 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the NBA with 14.4 fast break...
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
Missouri 62, Auburn 56
MISSOURI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Frank 4-9, Troup 2-5, Judd 1-1, Hansen 0-5, Dembele 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1) Turnovers: 16 (Gilbert 4, Hansen 2, Judd 2, Team 2, Frank 1, Kelly 1, Troup 1, Linthacum 1, Dembele 1, Smith 1) Steals: 8...
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108
Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2). Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).
Butler 80, Georgetown 51
BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
Colorado 65, Washington St. 54
COLORADO (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Formann 1-3, Miller 0-4, Sherrod 0-1, Sadler 0-1, Wynn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Vonleh 2) Turnovers: 11 (Sherrod 5, Vonleh 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Miller 1) Steals: 8 (Formann 3, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1,...
TULANE 96, MEMPHIS 89
Percentages: FG .426, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Davis 3-8, Lomax 2-3, Franklin 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, Hardaway 1-3, D.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (C.Lawson 4, McCadden 3). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, D.Williams 3, Franklin 2, Kennedy 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, Hardaway). Steals: 11 (D.Williams...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 63, BELMONT 45
Percentages: FG .327, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Sheppard 2-6, Tyson 1-3, Friberg 1-6, Brauns 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Gillespie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gillespie 2, Jakubicek). Turnovers: 14 (Sheppard 6, Davidson 2, Tyson 2, Friberg, Gillespie, Jakubicek, Shanks). Steals:...
L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10
L.A. Rams3700—10 L.A. Chargers01777—31 LAC_Ekeler 10 run (Dicker kick), 13:40. LAC_Ekeler 72 run (Dicker kick), 8:25. LAR_M.Brown 23 run (Gay kick), 4:09. LAC_Everett 6 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 8:46. Fourth Quarter. LAC_Parham 3 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 12:12. A_70,240. LARLAC. First downs1222. Total Net Yards277431. Rushes-yards26-16631-192.
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. GB_Tonyan 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:41. GB_FG Crosby 56, :00. Fourth Quarter. GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:54. GB_Rodgers 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:25. Min_Nailor 47 pass from Cousins...
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6
Sea_Parkinson 12 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 13:25. Drive: 4 plays, 73 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Igwebuike kick return to Seattle 27; Walker 60 run. Seattle 7, N.Y. Jets 0. Sea_FG Myers 25, 6:37. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Diggs 27 interception return to Seattle 37; Walker 11 run; G.Smith 29 pass to N.Fant. Seattle 10, N.Y. Jets 0.
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Ottawa111—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 13 (Giroux), 0:47. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Girgensons 4 (Samuelsson, Lyubushkin), 6:51. 3, Ottawa, Lucchini 1 (Giroux, Brassard), 11:45 (pp). Third Period_4, Ottawa, Stutzle 14 (Chabot), 18:49 (en). Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-13-10_34. Ottawa 8-12-13_33. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 1. Goalies_Buffalo, Anderson...
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
