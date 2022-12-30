ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Denver 123, Boston 111

Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota faces Denver, seeks to end 6-game skid

Denver Nuggets (24-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its six-game skid when the Timberwolves play Denver. The Timberwolves are 4-4 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the NBA with 14.4 fast break...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Missouri 62, Auburn 56

MISSOURI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Frank 4-9, Troup 2-5, Judd 1-1, Hansen 0-5, Dembele 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1) Turnovers: 16 (Gilbert 4, Hansen 2, Judd 2, Team 2, Frank 1, Kelly 1, Troup 1, Linthacum 1, Dembele 1, Smith 1) Steals: 8...
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2). Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).
Porterville Recorder

Butler 80, Georgetown 51

BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
GEORGETOWN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 65, Washington St. 54

COLORADO (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Formann 1-3, Miller 0-4, Sherrod 0-1, Sadler 0-1, Wynn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Vonleh 2) Turnovers: 11 (Sherrod 5, Vonleh 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Miller 1) Steals: 8 (Formann 3, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1,...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

TULANE 96, MEMPHIS 89

Percentages: FG .426, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Davis 3-8, Lomax 2-3, Franklin 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, Hardaway 1-3, D.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (C.Lawson 4, McCadden 3). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, D.Williams 3, Franklin 2, Kennedy 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, Hardaway). Steals: 11 (D.Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 63, BELMONT 45

Percentages: FG .327, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Sheppard 2-6, Tyson 1-3, Friberg 1-6, Brauns 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Gillespie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gillespie 2, Jakubicek). Turnovers: 14 (Sheppard 6, Davidson 2, Tyson 2, Friberg, Gillespie, Jakubicek, Shanks). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10

L.A. Rams3700—10 L.A. Chargers01777—31 LAC_Ekeler 10 run (Dicker kick), 13:40. LAC_Ekeler 72 run (Dicker kick), 8:25. LAR_M.Brown 23 run (Gay kick), 4:09. LAC_Everett 6 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 8:46. Fourth Quarter. LAC_Parham 3 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 12:12. A_70,240. LARLAC. First downs1222. Total Net Yards277431. Rushes-yards26-16631-192.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17

Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. GB_Tonyan 21 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:41. GB_FG Crosby 56, :00. Fourth Quarter. GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:54. GB_Rodgers 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:25. Min_Nailor 47 pass from Cousins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6

Sea_Parkinson 12 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 13:25. Drive: 4 plays, 73 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Igwebuike kick return to Seattle 27; Walker 60 run. Seattle 7, N.Y. Jets 0. Sea_FG Myers 25, 6:37. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Diggs 27 interception return to Seattle 37; Walker 11 run; G.Smith 29 pass to N.Fant. Seattle 10, N.Y. Jets 0.
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Ottawa111—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 13 (Giroux), 0:47. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Girgensons 4 (Samuelsson, Lyubushkin), 6:51. 3, Ottawa, Lucchini 1 (Giroux, Brassard), 11:45 (pp). Third Period_4, Ottawa, Stutzle 14 (Chabot), 18:49 (en). Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-13-10_34. Ottawa 8-12-13_33. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 1. Goalies_Buffalo, Anderson...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

