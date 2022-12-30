ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver 123, Boston 111

Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
TULANE 96, MEMPHIS 89

Percentages: FG .426, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Davis 3-8, Lomax 2-3, Franklin 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, Hardaway 1-3, D.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (C.Lawson 4, McCadden 3). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, D.Williams 3, Franklin 2, Kennedy 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, Hardaway). Steals: 11 (D.Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
Colorado 65, Washington St. 54

COLORADO (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Formann 1-3, Miller 0-4, Sherrod 0-1, Sadler 0-1, Wynn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Vonleh 2) Turnovers: 11 (Sherrod 5, Vonleh 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Miller 1) Steals: 8 (Formann 3, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1,...
BOULDER, CO
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

Percentages: FG .532, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Goodwin, Morris). Turnovers: 17 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 4, Morris 2, Porzingis...
WASHINGTON STATE
Missouri 62, Auburn 56

MISSOURI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Frank 4-9, Troup 2-5, Judd 1-1, Hansen 0-5, Dembele 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1) Turnovers: 16 (Gilbert 4, Hansen 2, Judd 2, Team 2, Frank 1, Kelly 1, Troup 1, Linthacum 1, Dembele 1, Smith 1) Steals: 8...
AUBURN, CA
PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79

Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Murray 3-9, C.McCaffery 2-3, P.McCaffery 1-4, Perkins 1-4, Sandfort 0-2, Ulis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca). Turnovers: 7 (Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery 2, Murray, Perkins). Steals: 3 (P.McCaffery, Perkins, Ulis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Minnesota faces Denver, seeks to end 6-game skid

Denver Nuggets (24-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its six-game skid when the Timberwolves play Denver. The Timberwolves are 4-4 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the NBA with 14.4 fast break...
DENVER, CO
BUTLER 80, GEORGETOWN 51

Percentages: FG .500, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Taylor 6-8, Ali 2-3, C.Harris 2-4, Lukosius 1-4, Hunter 1-5, J.Thomas 0-1, Tate 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Thomas 2, Taylor). Turnovers: 5 (J.Thomas 2, Ali, C.Harris, Hunter). Steals: 6 (Hunter 2, Bates, C.Harris, Lukosius, Taylor).
GEORGETOWN, CA
No. 17 Oregon 73, Southern Cal 45

OREGON (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.5, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hanson 5-7, Gray 1-4, Paopao 1-4, Rogers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kyei 4, VanSlooten 1, Basham 1) Turnovers: 14 (Paopao 3, Hosendove 3, VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2, Kyei 1, Gray 1, Hanson 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Paopao 3,...
EUGENE, OR
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

SACRAMENTO (108) Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
MEMPHIS, TN
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17

Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 Min_FG Joseph 21, 10:38. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 1:12. Minnesota 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:13. Green Bay 7, Minnesota 3. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. Green Bay 14, Minnesota 3.
GREEN BAY, WI
L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10

L.A. Rams3700—10 L.A. Chargers01777—31 LAC_Ekeler 10 run (Dicker kick), 13:40. LAC_Ekeler 72 run (Dicker kick), 8:25. LAR_M.Brown 23 run (Gay kick), 4:09. LAC_Everett 6 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 8:46. Fourth Quarter. LAC_Parham 3 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 12:12. A_70,240. LARLAC. First downs1222. Total Net Yards277431. Rushes-yards26-16631-192.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals are 2-6 on their home court. Louisville is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Millner and Toledo host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
TOLEDO, OH
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6

Sea_Parkinson 12 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 13:25. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, 2:19. Sea_Mabry 7 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 14:15. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, 8:00. RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, T.Johnson 8-46, Knight 8-27, Carter 1-2. Seattle, Walker 23-133, Dallas 7-43, G.Smith 5-18, Igwebuike 3-4. PASSING_N.Y. Jets, White 23-46-2-240. Seattle, G.Smith 18-29-0-183. RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets,...
SEATTLE, WA
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

