Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in Denver
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local news
Why more homeless Denverites didn't die during COVID
Porterville Recorder
Denver 123, Boston 111
Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
Porterville Recorder
TULANE 96, MEMPHIS 89
Percentages: FG .426, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Davis 3-8, Lomax 2-3, Franklin 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, Hardaway 1-3, D.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (C.Lawson 4, McCadden 3). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, D.Williams 3, Franklin 2, Kennedy 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, Hardaway). Steals: 11 (D.Williams...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 65, Washington St. 54
COLORADO (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Formann 1-3, Miller 0-4, Sherrod 0-1, Sadler 0-1, Wynn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Vonleh 2) Turnovers: 11 (Sherrod 5, Vonleh 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Miller 1) Steals: 8 (Formann 3, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
Percentages: FG .532, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Goodwin, Morris). Turnovers: 17 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 4, Morris 2, Porzingis...
Porterville Recorder
Missouri 62, Auburn 56
MISSOURI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Frank 4-9, Troup 2-5, Judd 1-1, Hansen 0-5, Dembele 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1) Turnovers: 16 (Gilbert 4, Hansen 2, Judd 2, Team 2, Frank 1, Kelly 1, Troup 1, Linthacum 1, Dembele 1, Smith 1) Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79
Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Murray 3-9, C.McCaffery 2-3, P.McCaffery 1-4, Perkins 1-4, Sandfort 0-2, Ulis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca). Turnovers: 7 (Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery 2, Murray, Perkins). Steals: 3 (P.McCaffery, Perkins, Ulis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota faces Denver, seeks to end 6-game skid
Denver Nuggets (24-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its six-game skid when the Timberwolves play Denver. The Timberwolves are 4-4 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the NBA with 14.4 fast break...
Porterville Recorder
BUTLER 80, GEORGETOWN 51
Percentages: FG .500, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Taylor 6-8, Ali 2-3, C.Harris 2-4, Lukosius 1-4, Hunter 1-5, J.Thomas 0-1, Tate 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Thomas 2, Taylor). Turnovers: 5 (J.Thomas 2, Ali, C.Harris, Hunter). Steals: 6 (Hunter 2, Bates, C.Harris, Lukosius, Taylor).
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Oregon 73, Southern Cal 45
OREGON (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.5, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hanson 5-7, Gray 1-4, Paopao 1-4, Rogers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kyei 4, VanSlooten 1, Basham 1) Turnovers: 14 (Paopao 3, Hosendove 3, VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2, Kyei 1, Gray 1, Hanson 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Paopao 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108
SACRAMENTO (108) Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 Min_FG Joseph 21, 10:38. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 1:12. Minnesota 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:13. Green Bay 7, Minnesota 3. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. Green Bay 14, Minnesota 3.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10
L.A. Rams3700—10 L.A. Chargers01777—31 LAC_Ekeler 10 run (Dicker kick), 13:40. LAC_Ekeler 72 run (Dicker kick), 8:25. LAR_M.Brown 23 run (Gay kick), 4:09. LAC_Everett 6 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 8:46. Fourth Quarter. LAC_Parham 3 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 12:12. A_70,240. LARLAC. First downs1222. Total Net Yards277431. Rushes-yards26-16631-192.
Porterville Recorder
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse
Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals are 2-6 on their home court. Louisville is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record. The...
Porterville Recorder
Millner and Toledo host Ball State
Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
Porterville Recorder
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6
Sea_Parkinson 12 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 13:25. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, 2:19. Sea_Mabry 7 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 14:15. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, 8:00. RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, T.Johnson 8-46, Knight 8-27, Carter 1-2. Seattle, Walker 23-133, Dallas 7-43, G.Smith 5-18, Igwebuike 3-4. PASSING_N.Y. Jets, White 23-46-2-240. Seattle, G.Smith 18-29-0-183. RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets,...
Porterville Recorder
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
