Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Oregon 73, Southern Cal 45
OREGON (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.5, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hanson 5-7, Gray 1-4, Paopao 1-4, Rogers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kyei 4, VanSlooten 1, Basham 1) Turnovers: 14 (Paopao 3, Hosendove 3, VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2, Kyei 1, Gray 1, Hanson 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Paopao 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108
Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2). Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).
Porterville Recorder
Butler 80, Georgetown 51
BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 123, Boston 111
Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
Porterville Recorder
TULANE 96, MEMPHIS 89
Percentages: FG .426, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Davis 3-8, Lomax 2-3, Franklin 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, Hardaway 1-3, D.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (C.Lawson 4, McCadden 3). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, D.Williams 3, Franklin 2, Kennedy 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, Hardaway). Steals: 11 (D.Williams...
Porterville Recorder
Millner and Toledo host Ball State
Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo's 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 UCLA 74, WASHINGTON 49
Percentages: FG .453, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Campbell 4-7, Jaquez 3-5, Singleton 2-7, Clark 0-1, McClendon 0-1, Canka 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bona 3, Canka, Jaquez). Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 2, Jaquez 2, Andrews, Canka, Clark). Steals: 5 (Clark 3, Jaquez, Singleton). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 63, BELMONT 45
Percentages: FG .327, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Sheppard 2-6, Tyson 1-3, Friberg 1-6, Brauns 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Gillespie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gillespie 2, Jakubicek). Turnovers: 14 (Sheppard 6, Davidson 2, Tyson 2, Friberg, Gillespie, Jakubicek, Shanks). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 61, Mississippi St. 50
MISSISSIPPI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.3, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Baker 3-5, Collins 1-9, Eaton 1-3, Taylor 0-3, Davis 0-2) Blocked Shots: 9 (Igbokwe 4, Singleton 2, Collins 1, Scott 1, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 17 (Scott 3, Taylor 3, Collins 2, Baker 2, Igbokwe 2, Team 2, Davis 1,...
