Citrus County Chronicle
Kraken snap 3-game skid with 4-1 win over NY Islanders
SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored his first goal in a Seattle uniform since coming over from Nashville, and the Kraken halted a three-game winless streak on Sunday night by beating the New York Islanders 4-1. Adam Larsson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Kraken. Goalie Martin Jones made 18 saves for the Kraken.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hellebuyck, Pionk, Connor lead Jets to 2-1 win over Oilers
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who mustered only 17 shots on goal.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6...
Citrus County Chronicle
Karlsson gets franchise record as Sharks beat Blackhawks 5-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Edouard Vlasic made his NHL debut way back in 2006. And even he is impressed with what fellow defenseman Erik Karlsson is doing right now. “Every shift he's creating something,” Vlasic said. “He's dangerous every time he's on the ice.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Red Wings score 3 goals early in 3rd to beat Senators 4-2
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice in the second period to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Olfosson's 1st NHL goal powers Stars to 5-2 win over Sharks
DALLAS (AP) — Fredrik Olofsson’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner, and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who ran their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jake Oettinger, who made 28 saves, recorded all four wins. Roope Hintz had a short-handed goal with 4:42 to play, and Esa Lindell scored into an empty net with 1:13 left.
Citrus County Chronicle
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. “It’s the nature of the league,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “You win eight in a row...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — With so much on the line next week, it would have been easy for the Jacksonville Jaguars to overlook the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. It was clear from the start they were not looking ahead to their showdown with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown.
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans. Hurts was listed as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs for 1st time since 2016
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Gatorade bath for the head coach returned. Fans counted down the final seconds and there were fireworks above MetLife Stadium at the final tick. Tears were shed in the locker room. Yes, the New York Giants are finally back in the playoffs.
