Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Yankees’ Marwin González replaces Red Sox LF in Japan in logical next step
What’s the logical next part of the journey for any Yankees role player who somehow survives roster cut after roster cut to end up playing meaningful innings during the postseason? Japanese baseball, of course!. This time around, it’s Marwin González, still just 33 years old and fresh off appearances...
Yardbarker
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Yardbarker
Will the Yankees Regret Trading Lucas Luetge?
Two years ago, when Lucas Luetge showed up to Yankees camp as a non-roster invitee, the lefty was fighting to keep his MLB career alive. This week, after two full seasons in New York's bullpen, Luetge was traded for two minor league players, including one top-30 prospect. That's a pretty...
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox hire new first base coach to complete 2023 staff
The Boston Red Sox still have work to do to improve their roster, but it appears their coaching staff is set for 2023. The Red Sox are hiring Kyle Hudson as their new first base coach and outfield instructor, Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal reported Saturday. Hudson spent...
Yankees 2023 story lines: Aaron Judge’s home runs, Carlos Rodon’s litmus test, who’s at 3B and more | Klapisch
Depending on how you consume baseball, the 2022 season was either a blast or left you chewing your pillow in frustration. Most Yankees and Mets fans line up behind Door Number 2. Can’t blame you, either. The Yankees won 99 games, made it to the ALCS…and proceeded to get...
Derek Jeter Tweets, Congratulates Aaron Judge on Yankees Captain Status
Hall of Fame shortstop and former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter recently took to Twitter, tweeting out a congratulations to newly named Yankees captain Aaron Judge.
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
