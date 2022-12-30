Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
T.Y. Hilton making big impact for Cowboys: 'If he's in this offense, this offense can go'
Jersey swaps have become a commonplace ritual at the end of every NFL game, players trading souvenirs with opponents to build a collection of game-worn gear that showcases the talented athletes they’ve battled on the gridiron. But when Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb left Nashville’s Nissan Stadium after Thursday...
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could very well leave for more money in free agency. But where does this leave rookie running back Malik Davis, who impressed in small spurts during Thursday's 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans?
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over...
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win
Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Russell Wilson Makes Pitch to Broncos' Potential HC Candidates
Russell Wilson put on his salesman hat to tout the Denver Broncos head-coaching vacancy.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills Week 17 game with the Cincinnati Bengals should be one of the games of the 2022 season and is a perfect way to wrap up Monday Night Football for the 2022 regular season. Ahead of Bills-Bengals on MNF, let’s make some bold Bills predictions. Buffalo’s path...
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood, but he's emerged stronger since.
Eagles DE Josh Sweat Taken to Hospital With Neck Injury
He was carted off the field as the home crowd cheered for him.
Baker Mayfield to Cowboys as Dak Backup? 5 Questions
Dak Prescott's future No. 2? How about former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield as a potential backup quarterback candidate for Dallas?
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys 'Aren't Elite'
The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott) is the...
