ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

France’s African ex-soldiers win last battle – over pensions

PARIS (AP) — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights.
KELOLAND TV

US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to re-open the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific. The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in the Solomons’...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy